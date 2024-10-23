Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming bond with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor in Paris photo dump

Alia Bhatt has once again won hearts with her recent Instagram post, showcasing her special moments from a trip to Paris. The post not only offers glimpses of her stylish days in the French capital but also highlights her beautiful relationship with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. Fans were delighted to see the bond between the two, reminiscent of the way Neetu shares a similar connection with her other daughter-in-law, Katrina Kaif.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of photos from her Paris trip. The collection started with Alia showing off her chic denim outfit in mirror selfies. The actor exuded casual elegance, with her effortless style catching the eye of her fans. However, the real highlight was the photo where she was joined by Neetu Kapoor.

In this candid shot, Alia wore a grey sweater layered under a blazer, while Neetu Kapoor kept it classic in a white shirt paired with a black sweater. The two were seen smiling warmly at each other as they enjoyed an outdoor meal in Paris. The shared laughter and genuine affection between them were palpable, making fans gush over their beautiful relationship.

Alia’s Instagram caption for the post, “Mirrors & memories (sparkles emoji),” added to the reflective and intimate vibe of the images. Neetu was quick to react to the post, sharing her love with heart emojis, while Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, also joined in by dropping blue and grey heart emojis in the comments.

Along with the touching moments with her family, Alia also shared snippets of her fun side during the trip. One photo showed her holding a pretzel, while another picture had her laughing heartily as she sat on a rock outdoors. Her relaxed and joyful demeanor in these snapshots showcased how much she was enjoying her time in Paris.

The last image in the series featured Alia in a black outfit, posing for yet another mirror selfie. Fans were quick to praise her for her effortless fashion choices throughout the post, and her joy during the Paris trip was infectious.

Neetu Kapoor’s response to Alia’s post added to the warmth of the moment. Their bond has often been the subject of admiration, and this photo dump further solidified the affection between the two. Neetu and Alia have been seen spending time together on several occasions, and their connection has grown since Alia’s marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia’s trip to Paris wasn’t just about family time. Last month, she made her debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking the runway for L’Oreal alongside other global icons like Aishwarya Rai, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Cara Delevingne. It was a significant moment for Alia, who has become a global name in both fashion and cinema.

She traveled to Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Her Paris experience was filled with not just professional triumphs but also personal memories that she captured and shared with her fans.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra, which hit theaters on October 11, 2024. The film, co-written by Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam, was produced by Dharma Productions and received widespread praise for Alia’s performance.

Looking ahead, she will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which is set to release in March 2026. The film also stars her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Alia is also part of Alpha, a spy universe film directed by Shiv Rawail, alongside Sharvari Wagh. Fans can look forward to seeing her on the big screen again in December 2025.