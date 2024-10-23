Amid divorce rumors, Abhishek Bachchan skips Aishwarya Rai’s family gathering

Speculation about the state of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage continues to grow as Abhishek was notably absent from a recent family gathering hosted by Aishwarya.

The event, which featured Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya, and her mother Brinda Rai, was captured in a photo that quickly went viral after being shared on Reddit. While the family enjoyed the celebration, the actor’s absence fueled ongoing rumors about their relationship.

The viral image showed Aishwarya with her daughter Aaradhya and other family members, celebrating a birthday party. Aaradhya, still in her school uniform, posed alongside her mother, grandmother, and cousins. The snapshot, which was reportedly shared by Aishwarya’s cousin who was celebrating his birthday, became a talking point across social media platforms.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the simplicity of the gathering, with one user commenting, “Love how everyone is dressed so humbly, nothing too flashy or over the top. Cute picture.” Another person observed, “Her cousin’s family looks very simple and humble. It’s nice that she’s maintained these ties.” These comments highlighted how Aishwarya’s family keeps their personal moments grounded despite their high-profile status.

Abhishek’s absence from the family event is the latest in a series of incidents that have sparked rumors of a rift between him and Aishwarya. Divorce speculation first gained momentum in July when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding. This unusual move caught the attention of fans and the media alike, fueling suspicions that the couple might be facing difficulties in their marriage.

The rumors were further intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post about the increasing trend of “grey divorces,” a term used to describe couples who part ways after being married for many years.

The post discussed the challenges of maintaining long-term relationships and why some couples eventually decide to go their separate ways. The post Abhishek liked read, “Why love stops being easy,” and also touched on the rise of divorces among older couples. It stated, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”

This social media activity added more fuel to the divorce rumors, leaving fans and followers questioning the current status of the power couple’s relationship.

As speculation about his marriage continues, Abhishek remains busy with his professional commitments. The actor is reportedly working on an upcoming film titled King, where he will be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This marks a reunion for the two actors, who previously shared the screen in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year.

Abhishek has kept a low profile in recent months, focusing on his work and maintaining silence on the divorce rumors. Neither he nor Aishwarya has made any public statements addressing the speculation, leaving fans to speculate based on their social media activity and public appearances.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, two of Bollywood’s most famous stars, tied the knot in a highly publicized wedding in April 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011, and the family has been a constant fixture in the spotlight ever since.

Despite their high-profile status, both Abhishek and Aishwarya have generally kept their personal lives private. However, as rumors about their marriage continue to circulate, fans and the media alike are eagerly awaiting any official word from the couple to clarify the situation.