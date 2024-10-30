Ananya Panday’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco spotted at her 26th birthday bash

Ananya Panday, the Bollywood actress known for her roles in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Liger, is rumored to be dating Walker Blanco. The couple has been gaining attention, especially with Blanco’s recent Instagram birthday post for Ananya, adding fuel to speculations about their relationship.

Ananya Panday celebrated her 26th birthday on October 30, 2024, receiving warm wishes from friends, family, and fans. However, one message caught everyone’s attention—Blanco’s Instagram story. He shared a sweet picture of Ananya in a grey dress, smiling during what appeared to be an intimate dinner date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Blanco captioned the photo, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!” This heartfelt post, which referred to Ananya by a nickname, “Anniee,” and included “I love you,” seemed to hint at the couple’s budding romance. Fans quickly interpreted this as a soft confirmation of their relationship.

Ananya and Walker Blanco were first spotted together at the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this year. Sources report that the two were seen together throughout the wedding, with Bombay Times adding that Ananya introduced Blanco as her “partner” during the event.

“She was not even hiding it. Multiple people saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played,” one report stated. Their interactions, particularly when they danced together, hinted at the closeness between the two, sparking widespread curiosity and approval from fans.

- Advertisement -

Ananya’s subtle hints have added to fans’ speculations. She was spotted wearing a pendant featuring Blanco’s initials, which many believe is a significant sign of her affection. Initially, rumors had linked her to cricketer Hardik Pandya after the Ambani-Merchant wedding, but fans now know her connection with Pandya was simply friendship, while her link to Blanco appears genuine.

Walker Blanco hails from Chicago, Illinois, and spent much of his life in Miami, Florida, where he completed his schooling at Westminster Christian School. While his career details remain largely private, reports indicate that he works with Anant Ambani’s zoo, ‘Vantara.’

This sanctuary provides safe haven for abused and endangered animals, showing Blanco’s commitment to animal welfare. His Instagram profile further reveals his love for animals—he often shares pictures with exotic animals, from parrots to baby crocodiles, showcasing his passion for nature and conservation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walker (@walker_blanco)

Much like the fan enthusiasm around Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, who earned the nickname “National Jiju” (brother-in-law) after their marriage, fans have already welcomed Blanco with open arms. Followers have flooded the comments on his recent posts, applauding Ananya’s choice and calling him “jiju.”

Several fans also commented on his good looks, noting the couple’s “picture-perfect” chemistry. Social media buzz suggests the public is eager to see more of the couple together and has embraced Blanco as a part of Ananya’s life.

Though neither Ananya nor Walker has confirmed their relationship publicly, the affectionate posts and public appearances suggest that the two are indeed close. With each new glimpse, fans are more excited to learn about their journey as a couple.