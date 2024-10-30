Ajay Devgn unveils first poster of ‘Azaad,’ starring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, teaser to drop this Diwali

Ajay Devgn has stirred excitement by unveiling the first poster of his upcoming film, Azaad, slated for release in January 2025. This project marks the Bollywood debut of two fresh talents: Rasha Thadani, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, and Aaman Devgan, Devgn’s nephew.

In a social media post on October 30, Devgn described Azaad as a story centered around “friendship and loyalty,” adding, “Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki!”

Adding to the buzz, Devgn announced that the exclusive teaser for Azaad will premiere in cinemas this Diwali, coinciding with the release of his high-profile Diwali movie, Singham Again, which hits theatres on November 1.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again features a star-studded lineup including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Azaad is expected to tap into the spirit of youth and camaraderie, potentially attracting a diverse audience. Fans are eager to see Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan bring a new generation of talent to Bollywood, while Devgn’s involvement in both Azaad and Singham Again promises a dynamic start to 2025.