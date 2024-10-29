Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reflects on family’s struggle with public scrutiny following father Rishi Kapoor’s passing

Jewelry designer and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who recently was seen on Netflix’s show Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives, opened up about the online trolling her family faced after the death of her father, the iconic actor Rishi Kapoor. In an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima shared that the family endured constant judgment from the public and online trolls, who criticized their appearances in public following her father’s passing.

“People used to say to us, ‘Oh, they look so happy, and they are going out, and they are doing this,’” she recounted, explaining that many interpreted their efforts to stay composed as indifference to Rishi Kapoor’s death. “But you have to come home and see what happens.”

After her father’s passing on April 30, 2020, from a two-year battle with leukemia, Riddhima faced difficulties traveling from Delhi to Mumbai due to pandemic restrictions. She was, however, granted special permission to attend his funeral, allowing her to be with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and her family during this challenging time.

This online criticism impacted the Kapoor family significantly. Riddhima expressed admiration for her mother, Neetu, who became a particular target of trolls as she returned to work after Rishi’s passing. In a previous interview, Neetu had admitted to feeling “nervous” about facing online judgment, saying, “I used to shake” at the thought of being perceived negatively for resuming her acting career. Riddhima praised Neetu for her resilience in the face of scrutiny and her efforts to move forward while honoring her late husband’s memory.

Riddhima addressed misconceptions about privilege, suggesting that public figures often have complex struggles that may not be visible. “People say so and so are privileged, so and so have everything; not necessarily how do you know the insecurity the other person is facing?” she explained, emphasizing that fame does not necessarily shield anyone from pain or loss.

Rishi Kapoor, a beloved figure in Indian cinema, was celebrated not only as an actor but also as a member of Bollywood’s prestigious Kapoor family. As the second son of Raj Kapoor and grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, Rishi was part of a legendary lineage that helped shape the Hindi film industry. His son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, continues to carry forward this legacy.

The family issued a statement at the time of his death, honoring his enduring spirit, despite his illness: “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus, and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

Rishi Kapoor’s passing marked the end of an era in Bollywood, and though his absence is deeply felt, the Kapoor family’s resilience continues to inspire many. Riddhima’s reflections highlight the personal impact of public life and the enduring legacy of her father’s contributions to Indian cinema.