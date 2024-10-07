13.9 C
New York
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentTrailer of 'Singham Again,' starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika...
EntertainmentTrending

Trailer of ‘Singham Again,’ starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh released | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Date:

The film also introduces two exciting new entrants to the franchise, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, making the latest installment even more explosive. (Photo credit: @cinergyofficial)

Related stories

Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated Singham Again trailer has arrived, promising an action-packed Diwali blockbuster. Bringing together the powerhouses of his cop universe, Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh), and Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) unite to rescue Kareena Kapoor from the clutches of the villainous Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor.

The film also introduces two exciting new entrants to the franchise, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, making the latest installment even more explosive.

The trailer sets up the epic showdown, drawing inspiration from the Ramayana. Singham, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, takes on the role of Lord Rama, while Ranveer Singh’s Simmba represents Hanuman, and Tiger Shroff steps in as Laxman.

The narrative revolves around the abduction of Kareena Kapoor’s character, Avni Kamat, and the desperate rescue mission led by Singham and his fearless allies.

- Advertisement -

In the opening sequence, Avni is seen narrating the story of Ram and Sita to her son. When the boy doubts whether his father would perform similar heroic feats, Ajay Devgn makes a bold entrance, quipping, “Google pe Bajirao Singham type kar le, pata chal jayega tera baap kaun hai” (Please type Bajirao Singham on Google. You will get to know who your father is). This line sets the tone for the thrilling ride that follows, as Singham’s army assembles to face off against Danger Lanka.

Joining Singham are Ranveer Singh’s charismatic Simmba, Akshay Kumar’s brave Sooryavanshi, and Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty, who delivers comic relief alongside Ranveer.

Tiger Shroff, in his first appearance in the cop universe, is seen in full action mode, bringing an adrenaline-pumping energy to the ensemble. The trailer also highlights the film’s tribute to Maratha valor, a staple in Rohit Shetty’s directorial style.

The vibrant, high-energy visuals promise a colorful, joyous, and intense action film, one that amplifies the stakes for the cop universe. Sharing the trailer on social media, Ranveer Singh hyped the film’s Diwali release, posting, “ISS DIWALI AAEGA MASS KA ZALZALA !!!!!! #SinghamAgain on 1st November in a theatre near you!”

Singham Again continues the successful saga of Shetty’s cop universe, which started with Singham in 2011, followed by Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021). With each film becoming a box office hit, expectations are sky-high for this latest addition.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Barbie’s Diwali makeover: Celebrating Indian culture with designer Anita Dongre’s signature look
Next article
Keanu Reeves unharmed after spin at pro racing debut

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sowing the seeds: A personal journey commemorating 50 years of the historic pratishtha at Islington

Spiritual 0
20 August 1995 – Pramukh Swami Maharaj opened the...

Four, including toddler, dead as Channel crossings hit record high

UK News 0
Four migrants, including a two-year-old boy, died on Saturday...

Keanu Reeves unharmed after spin at pro racing debut

Entertainment 0
Actor Keanu Reeves, best known for his role in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc