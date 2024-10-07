Barbie’s Diwali makeover: Celebrating Indian culture with designer Anita Dongre’s signature look

As Diwali, the biggest Hindu festival of lights, approaches, Mattel has launched a new Barbie Signature figurine designed to enhance the global celebrations, especially in India. The latest Barbie doll is dressed in a traditional Indian outfit, created by renowned Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, and showcases the vibrancy and beauty of Indian culture. The release has already garnered excitement, with Diwali set to be celebrated on October 31 this year.

The Barbie Diwali doll features stunning Indian components, including a patterned lehenga skirt, a floral vest called a koti, and a cropped top known as a choli. According to Mattel, this special edition doll is adorned in a “Moonlight Bloom set with a floral Koti vest, choli top, and lehenga skirt adorned with dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus—symbols of strength and beauty.” Completing the festive ensemble, the doll wears sparkling earrings and gold bangles, which Mattel explains “reflect the radiant lights of the festival.”

Mattel has described Dongre’s design for Barbie as a blend of modern aesthetics with traditional Indian craftsmanship. Her intricate work is recognized globally for merging the old with the new, and this Barbie doll captures that balance perfectly. “Dongre’s magnificent look for Barbie beautifully blends modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship,” Mattel said in a statement.

Anita Dongre herself expressed her excitement about the project, sharing her journey with the iconic doll. “In celebration of Diwali, Barbie and I are both encouraging fans around the world to celebrate the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion and culture,” Dongre said in a press release. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, she added, “I didn’t have a chance to own a Barbie as it wasn’t available in India when I was a kid. But it’s an incredible feeling to get to design my own Barbie. This doll is my first one, and it’s so very special to finally own a Barbie I designed!”

Dongre revealed that when Mattel approached her for the Diwali Barbie project, she was ecstatic. She viewed it as an incredible opportunity to showcase Indian design to a global audience. “I’m especially excited to bring Diwali, a celebration that’s truly global today, to the forefront,” she shared. The Diwali Barbie project took more than a year to develop, with multiple prototypes created before the final look was approved.

Speaking to USA TODAY earlier this week, Dongre explained that she wanted Barbie’s outfit to resonate with young girls globally. Her design features a contemporary twist on traditional Indian clothing. “I had eight to ten designs as I wanted Barbie’s ensemble to resonate with all the girls globally, which is why the top is a contemporary interpretation of the ‘Rajasthani koti,’ and the lehenga is fashioned like a skirt,” she elaborated.

The Barbie Diwali doll will be available in a large box that complements the dark blue color of her outfit, embellished with Dongre’s signature motifs. Starting on October 4, customers can purchase the doll at major retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart, as well as Mattel’s website, for $40.

Barbie’s Diwali transformation is more than just a new outfit; it is a celebration of culture, diversity, and the growing global recognition of Indian traditions. With this new release, Mattel and Anita Dongre hope to make Diwali even more special for Barbie fans worldwide.