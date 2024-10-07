13.9 C
Old clip of Shweta and Jaya Bachchan's heartfelt wedding advice for Aishwarya...
Old clip of Shweta and Jaya Bachchan’s heartfelt wedding advice for Aishwarya Rai resurfaces amidst divorce rumours

Indian Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (R) and (L-R) his son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and wife Jaya Bhaduri attend the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai September 27, 2009. AFP PHOTO/STR. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

In a memorable episode of Koffee With Karan Season 2, Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were asked to give Aishwarya Rai some wedding advice shortly after she married Abhishek Bachchan.

The mother-daughter duo appeared alongside Hema Malini and her daughter, Esha Deol, during the rapid-fire round of the show. Karan Johar, the host, inquired about what guidance they would offer the newlywed Aishwarya.

In a clip from the episode, which recently resurfaced on Reddit, Shweta responded, “She is perfect, I don’t think we need to give her anything. And she has immense patience which is going to take her really far. She is fine, she doesn’t need any (advice).”

Jaya Bachchan’s marriage advice to Abhishek and Aishwarya (from 2007)
byu/ewwdavid__ inBollyBlindsNGossip

Jaya Bachchan echoed similar sentiments and offered her own advice: “She should continue being as lovingly and as dignified as she is.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate yet grand ceremony. The couple had been friends for several years and had starred together in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). Their romance blossomed during the filming of Umrao Jaan (2005-2006) and strengthened while working on Dhoom 2 and Guru.

In a post-wedding interview, Amitabh Bachchan shared how Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in New York after the premiere of Guru. He said, “Abhishek called me and said that he proposed to her. I asked Aishwarya if she was happy. She said yes. I picked them up and took her home. I told her, this is your home.”

The couple, now married for 17 years, share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

