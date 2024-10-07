Canadian woman’s viral post sparks debate over alleged Indians hiring Indian immigrants at Tim Hortons | Watch video

A Canadian woman’s viral post on X has stirred controversy, claiming she was fired from Tim Hortons for challenging discriminatory hiring practices. The woman alleged that Indian managers at the coffee chain prioritized hiring Indian immigrants, leading to an unfair work environment. Her post, shared by Klaus Arminius, has amassed over 4.5 million views, sparking discussions on diversity, inclusion, and immigration in the workplace.

According to the woman, when she raised her concerns about the alleged favouritism, the management dismissed her, eventually resulting in her termination. The post has ignited a heated debate, with users sharing varied opinions on the issue.

Canada: A Canadian woman was fired from @TimHortons after calling out the management for hiring only Indians This woman noticed Indian managers of Tim Hortons were hiring only other Indian immigrants; when she confronted the discriminatory hiring, she was fired. pic.twitter.com/Gii2QTRpkt — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) October 4, 2024

One user defended immigrant workers, saying, “You can’t blame immigrants for getting jobs. If they’re qualified, they deserve a chance just like anyone else.” Another suggested legal action, commenting, “She should make a complaint. There are laws against hiring only from one ethnicity and retaliation against employees. She’ll probably win big if she sues them.”

Other users reflected on similar experiences. One person shared, “My two younger cousins work in Walmart, and after an Indian manager took over, the staff has become mostly Indian now, when it used to be more diverse.” Another expressed disappointment in the woman’s firing, stating, “It’s a shame that speaking up led to her losing her job. Everyone deserves a voice.”

Tim Hortons has yet to comment on the allegations.

A recent viral video also showed foreign students, mostly Indians, queuing for jobs at Tim Hortons, further fueling conversations about Canada’s surge in immigration and the need for fair employment practices.