17.4 C
New York
Monday, October 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingCanadian author Jessica Waite reveals in memoir how she ate her husband's...
Trending

Canadian author Jessica Waite reveals in memoir how she ate her husband’s ashes because he was cheating on her

By: vibhuti

Date:

Canadian author Jessica Waite wrote in her memoir 'A Widow's Guide to Dead Bastards' about her husband's cheating. (Photo credit: www.simonandschuster.com)

Related stories

Canadian author Jessica Waite, in her memoir A Widow’s Guide to Dead Bastards, shares the emotional turmoil she faced after discovering her late husband Sean’s infidelity following his sudden death in 2015. Waite uncovered Sean’s secret life while using his iPad to contact the hospital, stumbling upon a revealing browsing history, including searches for “Houston escorts” and their locations.

Over the next months, Waite unearthed more about Sean’s betrayal. She learned he had regularly seen escorts, cheated on her with several women, and downloaded a vast collection of porn, meticulously organized in folders. Sean had even rented an apartment in Colorado for his affairs.

In her memoir, Waite candidly describes her struggle to come to terms with Sean’s hidden life. Grieving and feeling disconnected, she recounted taking his ashes to her garden, mixing them with her dog’s faeces. In a moment of despair, she even consumed some of his ashes, describing the experience in vivid detail. “The remains feel dry against my fingertips… a mineral mud on the back of my tongue. I swallow,” she writes.

Though Waite has since moved on to a new relationship, the pain of Sean’s betrayal lingers. “I feel better and stronger than before,” she reflects, “but I still cry almost every day… a part of me has died.”

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Alia Bhatt joins DJ Alan Walker on stage at Bengaluru concert, promotes upcoming film ‘Jigra’ | Watch video

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

New children’s book on Diwali by Indian-American author Chhavi Arya Bhargava highlights inclusivity and diversity

Features 0
A new children’s book about Diwali by Indian-American author...

Elon Musk changes profile picture on X platform, shows support for Donald Trump

Headline news 0
In a bold and public move, billionaire Elon Musk...

Biden and Netanyahu’s diverging views on Gaza conflict: A strain on US-Israel relations

News 0
The longstanding and often complex relationship between U.S. President...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc