Keanu Reeves unharmed after spin at pro racing debut

By: Shelbin MS

A file photo of Keanu Reeves at the Sachsenring racetrack in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on July 7, 2024. (Photo by RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Keanu Reeves, best known for his role in “John Wick,” was unhurt after his car went off track during his professional auto racing debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. Competing in the Toyota GR Cup, Reeves’ car ended up in the grass at turn nine, but he managed to rejoin the race without incident.

The 60-year-old actor qualified 31st out of 35 cars and moved up to 21st place during the race, successfully avoiding an early collision in turn 14. He eventually finished in 25th place in the 45-minute event.

Reeves previously won the celebrity race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2009. He is scheduled to participate in another race on Sunday as part of the Toyota GR Cup.

