Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming moment of daughter Raha’s first favorite Bollywood song

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about a special moment with her two-year-old daughter, Raha, during a media event for her upcoming film Jigra. Alia shared how Raha was introduced to Bollywood music, particularly songs featuring her famous parents.

Alia recounted the experience, saying, “Yesterday, she saw my first song ever—‘Radha Teri Chunari’,” referring to her debut track from Student of the Year. With a smile, she added, “Abhi usko gaana thoda thoda dikharahe hain (We’re slowly showing her these songs),” emphasizing how meaningful it was to introduce her daughter to these cherished moments.

Not only did Raha watch one of Alia’s songs, but she also got to see one of her father, Ranbir Kapoor’s, iconic performances. Along with Radha Teri Chunari, Raha enjoyed Ranbir’s energetic hit Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. “She saw both at the same time,” Alia revealed during the event, clearly delighted by her daughter’s growing exposure to Bollywood’s musical world.

Interestingly, Raha’s very first Bollywood song wasn’t from Student of the Year or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but from Brahmastra. The song Kesariya, which is particularly special to Alia and Ranbir, holds a meaningful connection to their love story. The pair’s on-screen chemistry in Brahmastra mirrored their real-life relationship, making Raha’s introduction to the song even more heartfelt.

Born in November 2022, Raha has mostly been kept out of the public eye by her parents. However, in December 2023, Alia and Ranbir made headlines when they stepped out with Raha for a family appearance on Christmas, marking a rare public outing.

On the professional front, Alia’s highly anticipated film Jigra is set to release on October 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie stars Alia in the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who will stop at nothing to protect her brother, played by Vedang Raina. The trailer showcases intense action sequences and a gripping narrative, highlighting Alia’s powerful portrayal of resilience and strength.

One standout moment from the trailer is when Satya, Alia’s character, delivers the powerful line: “Maine kabhi nahi kaha, main sahi insaan hoon. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hoon” (I never said I’m the right person. I’m just Ankur’s sister).