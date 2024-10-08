‘I froze at the beauty of the woman,’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls being captivated by Deepika Padukone’s beauty in their first meeting

Before Alia Bhatt became Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s muse, it was Deepika Padukone who shared that role, starring in a series of visually stunning films under his direction. The filmmaker and Deepika worked together in iconic projects like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Padmaavat (2018), all of which cemented their creative partnership. In a recent interview with The Gollywood Reporter, Bhansali reflected on his first encounter with Deepika and how her presence left him ‘frozen’.

Recounting the moment he first met the actress, Bhansali shared, “When I met Deepika, when I went to her house for the first time, she opened the door. I froze at the beauty of the woman, by the eyes, when I realized that there’s so much of subtlety, so much of fragility, there’s so much of beauty. She started talking, and I realized her voice was beautiful.”

It was this initial encounter that made Bhansali recognize the immense potential in Deepika to embody one of his richly complex characters. He said, “Then I realized I was at the right place at the right time because I knew this girl would be moulded, would be taken somewhere. It’s your instinct of how you connect. Your soul has to connect to their soul.”

Their first collaboration, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, not only marked the beginning of their successful partnership but also introduced the real-life romance between Deepika and Ranveer Singh, who later married. Bhansali directed the couple again in Bajirao Mastani, where they were joined by Priyanka Chopra, and then in Padmaavat, which featured Ranveer in a darker role as Alauddin Khalji.

- Advertisement -

Deepika’s journey with Bhansali has been one of transformation, as she evolved into one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. Bhansali’s vision and ability to bring out her depth as a performer resonated with audiences across the globe.

While Bhansali’s recent collaboration was with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the director will be working with her again in the upcoming film Love And War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Deepika, on the other hand, is set to appear next in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, continuing her streak of powerful roles.