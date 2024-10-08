20.1 C
Fawad Khan stars opposite Vaani Kapoor in ‘Abir Gulaal’ after eight years

By: Shelbin MS

Fawad Khan with Vaani Kapoor in an upcoming romantic comedy “Abir Gulaal.” (PTI photo)

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is making his return to Hindi cinema with the upcoming romantic comedy “Abir Gulaal.” The film, co-starring Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, began filming in London on September 29, as confirmed by its producers.

 

This project marks Khan’s comeback to Bollywood after his role in Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in 2016, a film that stirred protests in India due to political tensions with Pakistan.

 

The film’s producers, Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, released the first-look images of the lead actors, stating, “Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film.”

Fawad Khan rose to fame in India through Pakistani TV dramas like “Humsafar” and “Zindagi Gulzar Hai.” His Bollywood career includes films like “Khoobsurat” and “Kapoor & Sons.”

 

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, “Abir Gulaal” revolves around two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming unexpectedly. Shooting is scheduled to continue through October and November in the UK.

 

Khan was recently seen in the Pakistani web series “Barzakh.” Just days before the “Abir Gulaal” announcement, his film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” faced delays in Punjab.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

