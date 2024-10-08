Neetu Kapoor shares excitement for daughter Riddhima Kapoor’s debut in ‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is thrilled as her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni prepares to make her on-screen debut in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The show, which is a fresh installment of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, will premiere on October 18. Neetu Kapoor couldn’t hold back her excitement, sharing a snippet of the show on Instagram with the heartfelt caption, “Can’t imagine my lil girl on screen.”

The video features the cast of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives seated at a picturesque beachside dining spot, engaging in lighthearted conversation. The cast includes familiar faces like Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Seema Sajdeh. As the conversation unfolds, actress Neelam Kothari quips, “It’s always us asking you guys questions. You’re not asking us anything. You don’t wanna know anything about us?”

Maheep Kapoor adds humor to the moment by chiming in, “I’m damn interesting. Just wanna let you know,” sparking laughter from the group. Riddhima, making her much-anticipated debut, responds to Neelam’s comment with a witty remark: “They seem very very curious. But curious only about one person. (Shalini) Passi.”

This marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s first foray into the entertainment industry, a surprising move for the Delhi-based jewelry designer who had previously stayed away from the spotlight. Married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni, with whom she shares a daughter, Samara, Riddhima has built her career in the fashion world. Her appearance on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives is an exciting new chapter, both for her and her proud mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Back in March, Riddhima teased fans with a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, stunning in a royal blue gown and black gloves. She captioned the post, “Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives S3. Coming soon. Only on Netflix,” prompting reactions from her co-stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh, who dropped heart emojis in the comments.

The trailer for Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives has already stirred up excitement, with Netflix teasing a dramatic rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai’s elite social circles. The show promises to be full of glitz, glamour, and the perfect dose of drama, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how Riddhima makes her debut in this high-profile world.