Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Anushka Sharma posts adorable photo of children Vamika and Akaay on Virat Kohli’s birthday

By: vibhuti

Anushka and Virat, who married in a beautiful ceremony on December 11, 2017, welcomed their first child, Vamika, in 2021, followed by their son Akaay in 2024. (Photo credit: @anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli turned 36, and wife Anushka Sharma marked the occasion with a touching birthday post for her husband that delighted fans of the couple, often referred to as Virushka. Anushka shared a charming photograph of Virat holding their daughter Vamika and son Akaay in his arms.

In the picture, Virat’s affectionate smile lights up the frame, while Vamika and Akaay’s faces are hidden with emojis, respecting the couple’s decision to keep their children’s identities private.

Anushka’s simple caption, marked by a heart emoji, has captivated fans, who filled the comment section with messages of love and admiration. One fan noted, “Aww so cute,” while others chimed in with birthday wishes for the cricket star, calling it the “Picture of the Day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The post offered a rare glimpse into the family’s life, as Anushka and Virat rarely share personal photos online. Earlier this year in July, the family was spotted enjoying a day out in London. A fan page shared a video of the couple with their son, who was seated on Virat’s lap.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed Anushka dressed casually in a white top and shorts, while Virat sported a relaxed, casual look as they stood together by a flower shop. The fan page captioned the video, “Akaay Kohli spotted with Virat and Anushka in London.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka’s Instagram has occasionally featured snippets from her family life. Recently, she posted a picture of a bowl filled with popsicles with tiny hands reaching towards it—giving fans a small hint of her son Akaay. This was one of the first glimpses of her baby boy since his birth earlier this year, as the couple continues to maintain a low profile regarding their children.

Anushka and Virat, who married in a beautiful ceremony on December 11, 2017, welcomed their first child, Vamika, in 2021, followed by their son Akaay in 2024. Anushka, known for her dedication to her family and career, has balanced motherhood with her work, particularly as she prepares for her upcoming film, Chakda ‘Xpress.

The film, which is inspired by the life of legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is one of her most anticipated projects, with Anushka playing the role of the former Indian Women’s Cricket team captain.

