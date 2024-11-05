Deepika and Ranveer face religious backlash for naming daughter Dua

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently revealed their newborn daughter’s name, Dua, but the choice has sparked significant online debate. Although fans and colleagues have been quick to congratulate the couple, a portion of social media users has voiced dissatisfaction, questioning why the couple opted for the name Dua over something they perceive as a more traditional Indian name.

In posts circulating on social platforms, critics suggested that the name does not suit the family’s Hindu background. One user commented, “Dua? Koi HINDU Naam Nahi Su’n’jha Kya….? Dua…? Why Dua? PRARTHNA Kyu Nahi….? You Both Are HINDU, Forgotten or what?” Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “Why not prarthana and why duaa??? Why not Hindi but Urdu??” Similarly, a user claimed, “Prarthana v to rakh sakti thi. Why Muslim name? Bollywood jaan bujh kar aisa karte hain. They hr hearting the sentiments of Sanatana Dharma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

The responses reflect a portion of online users who feel strongly about celebrities choosing names that reflect their cultural and religious heritage, with some suggesting this choice may have been intentional.

Despite this backlash, there has also been an outpouring of support for the couple, with many fans questioning the uproar and stressing the importance of respecting the couple’s personal choice. One supporter noted, “Seriously? Why are people getting so upset? It’s their child and their name. They gave birth to the baby, not the commenters. Let them live.”

Others weighed in with similar sentiments, urging people to relax and respect the family’s personal decision. One individual commented, “It’s just a baby’s name! Why are people so worked up? Khan has been a name for decades, and no one complained before!” Another shared disbelief over the backlash, saying, “I can’t believe some of the comments! It’s incredible to see how people’s minds work these days!”

- Advertisement -

Amid the discussions, several fans celebrated the couple’s choice, recognizing the name Dua as a beautiful and meaningful one. The announcement has certainly sparked dialogue on social media about cultural expectations and the importance of personal freedom in choosing a name, reflecting both supportive and critical perspectives.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024, in Mumbai, marking a joyful addition to their family. Padukone and Singh married in 2018 after dating for several years, forming one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples. On the work front, they recently appeared together in Singham Again, the latest release in Rohit Shetty’s popular cop franchise, which debuted in theaters on November 1, 2024.