Tributes pour in for legendary musician Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones, the legendary musician, composer, and producer, passed away at 91, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. Tributes from artists and friends flooded social media, reflecting on Jones’ influence and impact.

Ice-T, who collaborated with Jones on the Grammy-winning song “Back on the Block” in 1989, expressed his sorrow, writing, “I woke up today to the terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones… Genius is a description loosely used but rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN… I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of meeting. This one Hit me. God bless you KING.”

My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him. — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) November 4, 2024

Victoria Monét, inspired by Jones throughout her career, called him “one of my biggest inspirations,” adding, “Your legacy will live forever and ever. Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you.” LL Cool J, who once dated Jones’ daughter Kidada, paid tribute to Jones as a father figure.

💔💔💔💔💔 to one of my biggest inspirations! Quincy I love you so much!!! Your legacy will live on forever and ever 😢 Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) November 4, 2024

“You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom,” he said. “Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally.”

Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine, born on the same day as Jones, remembered his “celestial twin,” calling Jones “a titan in the musical world.” Caine, who starred in The Italian Job (1969), for which Jones composed the score, added, “He was a wonderful man and unique human being, lucky to have known him.”

I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a discription loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of… https://t.co/avABvXz0tj pic.twitter.com/nL9UbN1MGc — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 4, 2024

Actor Colman Domingo shared a personal memory, describing the moment he met Jones. Domingo, who starred in The Color Purple remake in 2023, which Jones produced, wrote, “Philly, I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater. I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King.”

Domingo encouraged everyone to play Jones’ music in tribute, noting, “There would be no American music without this great man.”

Nile Rodgers, the iconic guitarist and producer, honored Jones as a “leader, teacher, spirit, pioneer” through several hashtags. Producer Flying Lotus also expressed admiration, stating, “He was absolutely the template.”

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris reflected on the doors Jones opened for Black artists and his boundary-defying legacy. Harris highlighted Jones’ groundbreaking achievements, writing, “First black person nominated for an Oscar for best score.

First black person nominated later twice in the same year. The producer of inarguably the biggest albums of the 20th century. An EGOT. Father to some pretty incredibly talented children… godfather to musicians around the world.”

Quincy Jones’ influence extended beyond music to impact generations of artists across genres and cultures. As the tributes continue, Jones’ monumental legacy as a pioneer and mentor remains a testament to his influence on American music and global culture.