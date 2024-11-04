Kiran Rao reflects on co-parenting with Aamir Khan: ‘Aamir knows nothing about son Azad’s school’

Despite their divorce, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have embraced co-parenting for their son, Azad Rao Khan, and have continued to develop a supportive dynamic for him. During a recent interview on Kareena Kapoor’s show What Women Want, Kiran opened up about the unique aspects of their co-parenting journey, especially in light of Aamir’s busy schedule and her primary role as Azad’s caregiver.

Reflecting on the challenges, Kiran shared that parenting can be “tricky,” as she has always taken on most of the primary parenting responsibilities. She explained, “He is a very busy father. Honestly, even when we were married, I was doing a lot of the actual primary parenting.”

Following their separation, however, Aamir has become more involved in Azad’s life. Kiran mentioned that the shift was gradual, as Aamir had to recognize that “when you are living together in the same house, it somehow gets managed,” but co-parenting requires an additional level of intentionality.

Kiran admitted that Aamir still avoids school-related matters. In a humorous tone, she shared, “Only Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it is a majority of a dad’s problem. They are like, school ka matt bolna (Don’t ask me about school). I will do whatever else.” This insight reflects a common dynamic in co-parenting where each parent may gravitate towards different responsibilities based on comfort and availability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

- Advertisement -

Kiran also described how, over time, their approach to co-parenting has become “smoother” as Aamir has become “much more involved and conscious.” This conscious decision to make time for Azad has led to a balanced co-parenting relationship, allowing Kiran to occasionally “relax and leave Azad” with his father without concern.

She expressed satisfaction with this arrangement, appreciating that it enables Azad to enjoy quality time with each of them.

As a single mother, Kiran cherishes her unique bond with Azad. She shared, “Because it has been just him and me in some ways, because I am a single mum for so long, we know each other quite well. The great thing about being a single mum is that you build a great connection with your kid. We are each other’s support system.”

The strength of their relationship helps her through tough times, as she values spending time with him whenever she feels low. In moments of vulnerability, she can openly tell him, “Listen, I am really feeling down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

Kiran also shared some heartwarming details about Azad’s personality, noting that he has a highly empathetic and humorous nature. “He makes me laugh like crazy,” she said, underscoring how much joy her son brings to her life.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan married in 2005 and welcomed Azad in 2011. Their relationship remains amicable following their 2021 divorce, and they continue to support each other’s personal and professional lives. Kiran recently made her directorial return with Laapataa Ladies, a film chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, reflecting her continued success in the film industry.