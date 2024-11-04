South Indian actor Trisha Krishnan featured in New York Times crossword, celebrates with fans online

South Indian actor Trisha Krishnan had a delightful surprise recently when her name appeared in a New York Times crossword puzzle. The veteran star, who is well-loved across India for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, couldn’t contain her excitement and took to social media to share the achievement with her fans.

On Saturday (2), she posted screenshots of the crossword, where a clue referred to her as an “Actress of South India,” giving her followers a glimpse of her reaction.

Upon discovering her name in the puzzle, Trisha shared a fan tweet on her Instagram stories that read, “#NewYorkTimes crossword has ‘Actress of south India’ as one of the crossword clues!” The tweet included a screenshot showing her name filled into the puzzle’s boxes.

Trisha reshared it with a heart emoji, expressing her joy with the caption, “I made it to New York today.” After sharing several screenshots, she humorously concluded, “K bye! Done showing off (monkey emoji).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

- Advertisement -

Close friend and fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also delighted with the news and posted a screenshot of the puzzle to her Instagram story, tagging Trisha and calling her “QUEEN.” Trisha responded with appreciation, writing, “Awww Sam, you all heart my gal (heart emoji).”

Their friendship goes back several years, rooted in their parallel roles in director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s films. Trisha starred as Jessie in the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), while Samantha took on the same role in the Telugu remake, Ye Maaya Chesave.

These simultaneous releases featured popular actors Silambarasan TR and Naga Chaitanya as the male lead Karthik in Tamil and Telugu, respectively, cementing a professional bond between Trisha and Samantha that continues to this day.

On the career front, Trisha has had a busy year. She was recently seen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where she starred opposite Vijay in a film that garnered much attention and praise from fans.

Her cameo in The Greatest of All Time by Venkat Prabhu, also featuring Vijay, added to her lineup of high-profile projects. Trisha’s upcoming projects include the much-anticipated Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly alongside Ajith Kumar.

Additionally, she has wrapped shooting for Thug Life, which features Kamal Haasan, and is set to appear in Vishwambhara, co-starring Chiranjeevi. In Malayalam cinema, Trisha is working on Ram and Identity, showcasing her versatility and ability to captivate audiences across languages and industries.

The NYT crossword mention is just one of many accolades Trisha has received in her two-decade-long career, but her enthusiastic response reveals her enduring humility and connection with fans.

The actor’s presence in a New York Times puzzle reflects her growing recognition beyond India, making it a memorable moment for her and her admirers alike.