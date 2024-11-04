11.4 C
‘There’s a good thing – I’m not smoking anymore, guys,’ Shah Rukh Khan confesses on his 59th birthday celebrations

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo credit: @iamsrk)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared that he has quit smoking, a revelation he made during his 59th birthday celebration on Saturday (2) in Mumbai. The event, held at an auditorium, drew a large crowd of his fans who gathered to wish the actor well on his birthday.

In a video from the event shared by his fan club on social media, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his journey to better health, saying, “There’s a good thing – I’m not smoking anymore, guys.” He also shared that he still feels the lingering effects of smoking on his breathing but is hopeful they will improve over time. The moment was met with cheers and applause, as fans celebrated this positive health update from their favorite star.

In 2012, Shah Rukh faced public criticism for smoking in a stadium during an IPL match between his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Rajasthan Royals. He was penalized with a fine of Rs 100 after admitting guilt in a Jaipur court.

Shah Rukh had previously expressed a desire to give up smoking and drinking, particularly for the sake of his children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, as he mentioned during a media event in 2017.

Reflecting on his future in Bollywood, Shah Rukh also shared his commitment to continuing to entertain audiences. He promised to focus on creating special films over the next decade, expressing his gratitude and devotion to his fans: “I want to make special films for the next 10 years. I really want to entertain all of you happily.” This statement has left fans eager to see what Shah Rukh has in store in the years ahead as he continues his journey as one of India’s most beloved actors.

 

On the film front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Excitingly, the movie will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, who is beginning her own career in the entertainment industry. This father-daughter collaboration has heightened anticipation for King as fans look forward to witnessing the debut of Suhana alongside her superstar father.

With this latest health milestone and commitment to a decade of memorable cinema, Shah Rukh Khan remains a formidable force in Bollywood, inspiring fans both with his performances and his personal choices.

