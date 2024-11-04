Cardi B breaks silence over viral teleprompter glitch at Kamala Harris’ Milwaukee rally | Watch video

During a high-profile rally supporting US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Cardi B faced an unexpected teleprompter glitch that threw her off momentarily.

While speaking at the “When We Vote We Win” rally, the Grammy-winning rapper, known for her authenticity and bold personality, struggled with a delayed teleprompter, resulting in an impromptu reaction that quickly went viral online. Cardi, visibly flustered, took a moment to regain composure, humorously sharing with the crowd, “Sorry guys, I’m a little nervous! I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. My whole life!”

Cardi B lies and claims that the text on the teleprompter that was later sent to her phone due to technical difficulties was something she spent all day writing. She’s upset that people have just now realized that she’s actually semi-literate. I’d be embarrassed if I had to… pic.twitter.com/Aw5EhfPOLW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2024

With no immediate fix for the technical mishap, Cardi was handed a phone by a staff member to read her speech from, reassuring the audience that she was determined to “make sure I deliver it right.”

The rapper’s unplanned remarks added charm to her already passionate speech, leading her to joke, “Patience, where are you, girl?” and share a moment of self-deprecation by acknowledging, “I need patience for the next two minutes.” She continued, confidently hyping up the crowd with the hopeful prospect of Harris serving for “eight years,” calling on her audience to “make sure we have Kamala Harris in office for eight years.”

- Advertisement -

Addressing the incident later on TikTok, Cardi B explained how she meticulously prepared for the event and had worked hard on her speech, which led her to jot it down on her phone.

Responding to critics who questioned her preparedness, she candidly remarked, “A lot of y’all talking about, ‘Why you reading it from your phone?’ Bch I had to write that st down.” She defended her decision with characteristic humor and bluntness, citing the added challenges she faces as a mother of three.

Actually the way Cardi handled this was near flawless…her speech wasn’t loaded into the teleprompter so she improved. Shout out to her for using her platform to stand up for what she believes is right. pic.twitter.com/jBvagOSFzJ — Banjee Barbie 🍉🇵🇸 (@BoujeeNBanjee) November 2, 2024

The internet swiftly responded to Cardi’s handling of the glitch, with many fans applauding her for maintaining composure despite her nerves. Supporters praised Cardi’s resilience and transparency, noting how she remained true to her unfiltered self even in the face of a challenging moment.

One fan highlighted her authenticity, commenting, “We love Cardi bc she is not the cookie cutter robot; she is authentically herself always!!” Another noted, “Actually the way Cardi handled this was near flawless…her speech wasn’t loaded into the teleprompter so she improved.”

Others pointed to Cardi’s dedication to using her platform for causes she believes in, such as voting rights, with one supporter remarking, “Cardi was nervous and the teleprompter broke, but she pushed through and delivered the message she has been giving to us since day 1!!” Her commitment to social and political issues, particularly supporting Kamala Harris, earned her additional praise from audiences who have seen her evolve from a music superstar to an influential public figure.

There’s still time to make a plan to vote. Thank you for your support and for spreading the word, @IAmCardiB. pic.twitter.com/liXnCLUouQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 2, 2024

This recent rally appearance also saw Cardi address Harris’s opponent, Donald Trump, in her typical frank style. “Did you hear what Donny Trump said the other day?” she asked, referencing his controversial remarks on protecting women. Cardi, adding a hint of sarcasm, pleaded, “Donny, don’t. Please.”

Cardi B’s ability to transform an awkward moment into a viral highlight demonstrates her skill in connecting with fans and her commitment to her beliefs, marking her not only as a pop culture icon but also as an emerging voice in the political landscape.