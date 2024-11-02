Celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63: A look back at his legacy

Renowned Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away at the age of 63 after suffering a heart attack on Friday, November 1, 2024. Known for his iconic designs and impact on Indian fashion, Bal, affectionately referred to as “Gudda,” left behind a remarkable legacy that touched lives in Bollywood, the fashion industry, and beyond.

His intricate designs, rich colors, and floral motifs made him a favorite among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Bal’s brand, Rohit Bal Design, became a staple in Bollywood and among elite circles for its blend of tradition with modernity. His current estimated net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million, as per fashionabc.org.

Over the years, Bal’s creations found a loyal following among Bollywood stars, who admired his attention to detail and the traditional patterns that defined his work. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), with which he was a founding member, paid tribute to him, stating, “He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations.”

Bal’s journey in fashion began after graduating from St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi with a degree in History. He initially worked in his family’s export business, along with his brother Rajiv Bal, before launching his independent fashion line in 1990.

His work has had a global reach, with flagship stores in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, as well as a presence in the Middle East and Europe. His influence extended to the international stage through fashion shows in New York, London, Paris, and many more, showcasing his designs to a global audience.

Over the years, he received numerous accolades, including the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Award in 2001 and the ‘Designer of the Year’ award at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006.

Despite health challenges over the past year, Bal made a strong comeback in October 2024, presenting a new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI grand finale. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday walked the runway as the showstopper, making it a memorable final showcase of Bal’s craftsmanship.

His passing was met with an outpouring of grief from friends and colleagues in the fashion industry. Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania expressed his sorrow, writing on X,

Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I’m grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You’ll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in… pic.twitter.com/uH1L2Z73i0 — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) November 1, 2024

FDCI also commemorated Bal’s impact on fashion, saying, “His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend.” Known for his commitment to preserving Indian craftsmanship, Rohit Bal’s passing marks the end of an era, but his influence on the fashion industry will undoubtedly endure.