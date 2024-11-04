Hindu temple attacked in Canada’s Brampton by Khalistanis, Trudeau calls it ‘unacceptable’ | Watch video

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned a violent incident at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Ontario, calling the actions “unacceptable” and affirming Canada’s commitment to protecting freedom of religion.

The temple attack, attributed to Sikh activists by some leaders, took place on Monday, sparking extensive police deployment and concerns within the Hindu-Canadian community. Videos circulating on social media depict a group of men forcefully breaching the temple’s gates and allegedly assaulting devotees inside.

The Peel Regional Police have refrained from assigning blame at this stage and reported that no arrests have been made. However, they assured the public of ongoing investigations to hold accountable those involved.

A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today.

The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.

I begin to feel… pic.twitter.com/vPDdk9oble — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) November 3, 2024

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya criticized the incident, describing it as indicative of the “deep and brazen” escalation of violent extremism within Canada.

Arya, a member of Trudeau’s Liberal Party, emphasized the urgency for the Hindu-Canadian community to assert their rights and demand accountability from political figures.

He further alleged that extremist influences have infiltrated both political and law enforcement spheres, highlighting the challenges facing Canada’s multicultural society amid rising tensions.

Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton called for strict punishment for those responsible, reiterating Canada’s foundational value of religious freedom and the right for citizens to worship without fear.

Toronto MP Kevin Vuong voiced frustration over Canada’s perceived leniency toward extremists, stating that “Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals,” and pointed to a failure in protecting Hindu, Christian, and Jewish communities from targeted violence.

The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 3, 2024

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also responded, pledging to address the “chaos” and safeguard religious freedoms if elected.

The Indian High Commission expressed concern over the incident, noting that the attack disrupted a consular camp being held at the temple despite prior requests for enhanced security measures.

The consulate voiced concerns for the safety of Indian nationals attending the camp, highlighting the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

These strained diplomatic relations have worsened following Canada’s accusations against the Indian government for allegedly orchestrating the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist, on Canadian soil.

The accusation has led to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and heightened scrutiny of Indian state activities in Canada, with Ottawa recently listing India as a cyber threat and suspecting state-sponsored espionage efforts.

We raised the Hindu flag with our sacred symbol Aum on parliament hill grounds to mark the beginning of the Hindu Heritage Month this November.

As mentioned when I raised the flag for the first time in 2022, a new era for Hindus in Canada has begun.

We are one the most educated… pic.twitter.com/s9ejk7MiN7 — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) November 1, 2024

Canada claims India has orchestrated a campaign targeting Sikh activists within its borders, which includes alleged intimidation tactics, threats, and violence.

This recent attack in Brampton follows a series of targeted incidents on Hindu temples across Canada.

Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor was defaced with anti-India graffiti, and similar incidents in Mississauga and Brampton previously drew strong condemnation from both Canadian and Indian officials.

These occurrences have intensified concerns within the Indian community in Canada and amplified calls for enhanced security measures and greater political accountability.