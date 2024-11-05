Indian American Neera Tanden highlights Kamala Harris’s connection to India as a key asset in bilateral ties

In a recent interview with India Today, Neera Tanden, senior advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden, expressed optimism regarding the role of Indian American voters in the upcoming election. Tanden highlighted the significance of Indian Americans, a key voting bloc in several states, and noted how Kamala Harris’s Indian heritage could strengthen bilateral relations if elected.

“We’ve all lived through periods where there’s more bias and anger. And then there’s periods where we feel more welcome,” Tanden stated, reflecting on the Indian American experience in the U.S. She believes this election may be a culmination of efforts to ensure Indian American voices are not only heard but roar.

Kamala Harris’s personal connection to India, rooted in her Indian heritage and childhood visits to the country, has resonated deeply with Indian Americans.

“If we elect Kamala Harris tomorrow, we will have the first president ever who visited India as a child, who has Indian relatives…who really knows India from that perspective, not just as a geopolitical ally, but really from the bottom up,” Tanden remarked, underscoring Harris’s unique understanding of India beyond traditional diplomatic ties.

Tanden believes Harris’s relationship with India, seen through her lived experiences and family connections, would be a substantial asset for U.S.-India relations.

The advisor emphasized that Indian Americans have a personal stake in the election’s outcome and take pride in Harris’s historic position on the ballot. This sense of community pride extends into key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, where Indian Americans represent a significant part of the electorate. According to Tanden, Harris embodies inclusive representation, bringing forward issues that resonate not only with Indian Americans but also with other minority communities.

Tanden also highlighted how Harris’s career, including her tenure as California’s Attorney General, reflects a commitment to policies affecting everyday Americans. This election, she added, emphasizes the importance of inclusive representation and is seen as a step toward ensuring that minority communities’ voices are consistently included in political discourse.

For many Indian Americans, the election marks a “culmination of efforts for a long time to ensure our voices are heard.”

Beyond her advisory role to President Biden, Tanden brings substantial experience from her tenure as president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, where she worked on various domestic policies, including civil rights, education, and healthcare.

Her insights bring a broad understanding of how this election’s outcome could impact both U.S. policy and its relationship with India.