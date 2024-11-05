18.1 C
New York
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsPuja ceremonies in India seek Trump, Harris election victories
News

Puja ceremonies in India seek Trump, Harris election victories

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screenshot of hindu saints performing pooja for Donald Trump. (Photo credit: @TrumpUpdateHQ)

Related stories

In a recent viral video, a group of sadhus and priests in Delhi performed a hawan ceremony, praying for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s success in the upcoming U.S. election against Kamala Harris, an Indian-origin candidate.

Led by spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinand Saraswati, the ritual featured Trump’s supporters chanting “Vote for Donald Trump, make the world great again.”

Saraswati, seen applying vermillion to Trump’s photo, placed it alongside images of Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Vivek Ramaswamy. The banner accompanying the ritual bore the slogan, “Vote for Donald Trump to save Hindus.”

The ceremony began with the sound of a conch shell, and devotees surrounded Saraswati, holding posters of Trump, including one of him with India’s Prime Minister Modi captioned “Friend forever.”

- Advertisement -

The ceremony attracted mixed reactions online. Some users questioned why Harris, with her Indian roots, didn’t receive similar support, while others pointed out, “I never saw any American or European doing anything like this for any Indian leader.”

Another remarked, “Now Donald Trump should immediately call these people to America for election campaign…if he wins, which is less likely, then he should also make them ministers.” Defending the gathering, one user suggested, “It’s not just about Indian origin; if someone, despite being of Indian origin, is anti-India…a true Indian will oppose him.”

Residents of Palwancha village in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been conducting a special yagna (ritual) to pray for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s success in the upcoming presidential election.

Led by the Shyamala Gopalan Foundation—named after Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan—this 11-day ritual, called the “Sri Sri Sri Raja Shyamala Devi Sahitha Shata Chandi Maha Sudarshana Yagna,” aims to support Harris’s aspirations to become the first female U.S. president.

The ritual, involving 40 Vedic pandits, has drawn around 7,000 participants and is intended to attract prosperity and remove obstacles from her path.

In Tamil Nadu, similar prayers are underway in Harris’s ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, where her family’s connection to the community is celebrated, especially at the Shri Dharmasastha temple.

Harris, the first Black and Asian-American vice president, was nominated as the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden stepped aside due to age-related concerns. If successful, she will make history as the first woman U.S. president.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian American Neera Tanden highlights Kamala Harris’s connection to India as a key asset in bilateral ties
Next article
Global leaders and markets react as Donald Trump wins US presidential election

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Global leaders and markets react as Donald Trump wins US presidential election

News 0
World leaders raced to praise Donald Trump as he...

Donald Trump declares victory, pledges unity as Kamala Harris’s campaign awaits final results

Headline news 0
Donald Trump claimed victory and pledged to "heal" the...

Will.i.am releases empowering song ‘Yes She Can’ endorsing Kamala Harris for President

Entertainment 0
Will.i.am has released a new song and music video,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc