Puja ceremonies in India seek Trump, Harris election victories

In a recent viral video, a group of sadhus and priests in Delhi performed a hawan ceremony, praying for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s success in the upcoming U.S. election against Kamala Harris, an Indian-origin candidate.

Led by spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinand Saraswati, the ritual featured Trump’s supporters chanting “Vote for Donald Trump, make the world great again.”

Saraswati, seen applying vermillion to Trump’s photo, placed it alongside images of Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Vivek Ramaswamy. The banner accompanying the ritual bore the slogan, “Vote for Donald Trump to save Hindus.”

The ceremony began with the sound of a conch shell, and devotees surrounded Saraswati, holding posters of Trump, including one of him with India’s Prime Minister Modi captioned “Friend forever.”

Hindus in India's Lucknow are performing Hawan Puja for Donald Trump's victory See the craze of Trump! Have you ever seen any of these things about Biden?

The ceremony attracted mixed reactions online. Some users questioned why Harris, with her Indian roots, didn’t receive similar support, while others pointed out, “I never saw any American or European doing anything like this for any Indian leader.”

Another remarked, “Now Donald Trump should immediately call these people to America for election campaign…if he wins, which is less likely, then he should also make them ministers.” Defending the gathering, one user suggested, “It’s not just about Indian origin; if someone, despite being of Indian origin, is anti-India…a true Indian will oppose him.”

11-Day Maha Yagna in Telangana for Kamala Harris's Presidential Election Victory In Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana, the Shyamala Gopalan Foundation has organized this Yagna for Harris's victory in the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections.

Residents of Palwancha village in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been conducting a special yagna (ritual) to pray for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s success in the upcoming presidential election.

Led by the Shyamala Gopalan Foundation—named after Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan—this 11-day ritual, called the “Sri Sri Sri Raja Shyamala Devi Sahitha Shata Chandi Maha Sudarshana Yagna,” aims to support Harris’s aspirations to become the first female U.S. president.

The ritual, involving 40 Vedic pandits, has drawn around 7,000 participants and is intended to attract prosperity and remove obstacles from her path.

In Tamil Nadu, similar prayers are underway in Harris’s ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, where her family’s connection to the community is celebrated, especially at the Shri Dharmasastha temple.

Harris, the first Black and Asian-American vice president, was nominated as the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden stepped aside due to age-related concerns. If successful, she will make history as the first woman U.S. president.