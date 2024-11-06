18.1 C
Global leaders and markets react as Donald Trump wins US presidential election

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi shared this image with newly elected Donald Trump on his US presidential victory. (Photo credit: @narendramodi)

World leaders raced to praise Donald Trump as he claimed a stunning US election victory over Kamala Harris, while financial markets also rose.
Here are the first reactions, with the presidential election result still to be confirmed:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a historic return for the former US leader and a new beginning in the US-Israel alliance.

As the results began to go Trump’s way, China said it hoped for “peaceful coexistence” with the United States.
“We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
“We respect the choice of the American people.”
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated “President Donald Trump”, saying he was ready to work with him “with respect and ambition” like “we managed to do for four years”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his “impressive victory” and said he hoped his presidency would bring “just peace in Ukraine closer.”

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance “strong”.
“His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO,” Rutte said in a statement.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Trump’s “election victory”.

The dollar surged, bitcoin hit a record high and European stocks rallied. Trump has pledged to make the United States the “bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world” and to put tech billionaire Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.
“The markets are scrambling to figure out what happens next, but for the time being, the market is pricing in a higher growth and higher inflation outlook,” said Peter Esho, economist and founder at Esho Capital.
