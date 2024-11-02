Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Raha Kapoor’s adorable Diwali celebrations capture hearts online

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali with their daughter Raha Kapoor in a heartwarming and stylish family gathering. The Bollywood couple twinned in golden outfits for the festival, sharing their joy with fans on social media.

Alia posted a series of pictures on Instagram, captioned, “Lights, love, and precious moments. Happy Diwali,” beautifully capturing the festive spirit. Ranbir, who reportedly returned to Mumbai to spend the holiday with his family, joined Alia, Raha, and their close family members for an intimate Diwali puja.

In their coordinated festive looks, Alia looked radiant in a golden organza saree, while Ranbir complemented her in a plain silk kurta in the same hue. Raha, adding her touch of charm, wore an adorable golden kurta-pant set.

With her signature tiny ponytails, Raha stood out as she enjoyed her parents’ company, making the photos all the more endearing. One of the highlights of the post showed the two Brahmastra stars acting as doting parents, encouraging Raha to hold the aarti ki thali. The little one, however, seemed captivated by the camera, bringing a dose of sweetness to the family portrait.

The series of images shared by Alia included a glimpse of their home’s Diwali decor, with a beautiful rangoli made from marigold and jasmine flowers. The decor added a touch of tradition and warmth, creating a serene ambiance for the family’s Diwali puja.

Alongside Alia, Ranbir, and Raha were their close family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, making it a memorable family gathering.

As they headed to the puja, the family was spotted by paparazzi, with little Raha stealing the spotlight. Alia’s Instagram post quickly garnered affection and blessings from family, friends, and industry colleagues. Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother, commented lovingly, “My babies.”

Anaita Shroff Adajania, a renowned fashion stylist and costume designer, added a touch of charm with her comment, “Cuteness!” followed by a golden heart emoji. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also expressed her love by commenting “Love” with a red heart emoji. Director Vasan Bala joined the chorus with a diya emoji, adding to the festive vibes.

Alia and Ranbir’s celebration not only marked their family’s Diwali traditions but also brought joy to their followers, with fans showering the post with likes and affectionate comments. Their coordinated outfits and the family’s happiness underscored the joy and unity Diwali brings to Bollywood’s beloved stars.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the highly anticipated Alpha, a spy thriller by Yash Raj Films. She stars alongside Sharvari Wagh, who rose to fame with Munjya. Fans eagerly await Alia’s return to action-packed roles as she transitions back to the silver screen after embracing motherhood.