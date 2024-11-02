Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their daughter’s name Dua Padukone Singh | Check post

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this Diwali by sharing the first image of their newborn daughter. In an emotional Instagram post, Deepika not only revealed her daughter’s name, Dua Padukone Singh, but also explained the heartfelt meaning behind it. She wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh | ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer.

Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love and Gratitude. Deepika and Ranveer.” The couple shared a glimpse of Dua in a traditional red ethnic outfit, embodying the festive spirit.

The announcement quickly became a trending topic, especially since Deepika and Ranveer had maintained privacy since the birth of their daughter on September 8, 2024. Their initial social media announcement had simply read, “Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer.” The couple’s Diwali post added a personal touch to that joyous news, inviting fans into a cherished moment of their lives.

Ranveer has been vocal in the past about his desire to become a father. On his quiz show The Big Picture, he had previously shared, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon aur kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe toh bus meri life set ho jaye. Main shortlist kar raha hoon names.” Translated, he expressed his wish for a daughter who would resemble Deepika, adding that he had already started shortlisting potential names.

While Deepika has been taking a break from the public eye since embracing motherhood, she was actively promoting her film Kalki 2898 AD during her pregnancy. Ranveer, however, has been more visible, attending various events, including the recent trailer launch for Singham Again, a film in which both he and Deepika star.

During the event, Ranveer explained Deepika’s absence, noting that “Deepika was busy with the baby.” He shared insight into their parenting duties, saying, “My duty to take care of the baby is in the night, hence I am here.”

Adding a playful touch, Ranveer teased that their daughter had already made her “debut” on screen, referring to her as “Baby Simmba.”

“Itne saare stars hain hamare picture mein and main apko itna bata doon ke mere baby ka debut hua hain, Baby Simmba (There are so many stars in our film, and let me tell you this — my baby had a debut as Baby Simmba),” he joked. He also mentioned that Deepika was pregnant while filming Singham Again, subtly acknowledging her dedication to both her career and family.

Ranveer concluded his Diwali wishes to fans with a unique message, blending his on-screen persona with his real-life joy. “Here’s wishing you an advanced happy Diwali on behalf of Lady Singham, Simmba and Baby Simmba.”

The charming message underscores the couple’s balance of professional and personal life, as well as their joy in sharing small snippets of their journey as new parents with fans.

This update from Deepika and Ranveer has not only provided fans with a glimpse into their lives as new parents but also sparked excitement about their on-screen pairing in Singham Again. Ranveer’s enthusiasm and Deepika’s touching words reflect the immense love and gratitude the couple feels as they step into this new chapter together.