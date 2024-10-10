Deepika Padukone opens up about burnout and sleepless nights after welcoming her first child

Deepika Padukone recently shared her experience of dealing with burnout, sleep deprivation, and the challenges of motherhood. The actor, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh last month, spoke candidly during the Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture series held for World Mental Health Day 2024.

In a conversation with entrepreneur Ariana Huffington, Deepika addressed how exhaustion can affect her decision-making. “When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out, the decisions that you make… I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent,” she said. She further explained how the lack of self-care impacts her ability to function optimally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Live Love Laugh Foundation (@tlllfoundation)

Deepika also touched on the importance of dealing with negative emotions and learning from criticism. “It’s absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions,” she shared. She emphasized the importance of patience and working on oneself to turn those feelings into something positive.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their daughter on September 8 with a joint social media post, which read, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.” Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor showered the couple with congratulations.