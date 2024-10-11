Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh jam to ‘Perfect’ at London concert, share behind-the-scenes moments

Arijit Singh, currently on his music tour across the UK and Europe, had a memorable moment at his London concert when Grammy-winning musician Ed Sheeran joined him on stage. The duo treated fans to a heartwarming performance of Ed Sheeran’s romantic ballad “Perfect.” In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Ed on Instagram, Arijit greets him with a hug before they dive into their jam session.

Ed is heard saying, “I am so excited for the show,” as they practice and give each other feedback. The video ends with clips of their stage performance, thrilling the audience. Ed captioned the post, “Rehearsing Perfect with Arijit Singh, heard Tum Hi Ho when I was in India this year and fell in love with him as an artist. Such an honour joining him on stage last month. Full vid on YouTube.”

Reacting to the video, comedian Sunil Grover commented, “This is the best thing today on the Internet. Love both of you.”

Arijit Singh also shared moments from his London concert on Instagram, featuring images of him and Ed playing guitars, amidst a magical setting of fireworks, smoke, and dance performances. He wrote, “London, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude.”

Earlier this year in March, Ed Sheeran visited India as part of his +-=/x (Mathematics) Tour, performing in Mumbai with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The crowd went wild when the duo performed Diljit’s hit song “Lover,” and Ed even sang a verse in Punjabi. During his visit, Ed also met Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, and made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.