Salman Khan rumored to join Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’ cameo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, often dubbed the “Golden Hand” of Bollywood for his ability to bring good luck to films, is rumored to make a special appearance in the much-anticipated movie War 2. Known for his guest roles in his close friends’ movies, fans are buzzing about his potential cameo in this blockbuster sequel.

Jr. NTR’s Bollywood Debut War 2 marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian megastar Jr. NTR, whose recent success with Devara has fans excited to see him share the screen with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is halfway through shooting, and anticipation is rising.

Salman Khan’s Mystery Role While details remain under wraps, speculation suggests that Salman Khan may play a spy in War 2. If true, his presence would elevate the movie, making it even more of a must-watch for fans of Bollywood and Tollywood alike.

A Film to Watch Out For With Salman Khan’s rumored cameo and Jr. NTR’s Bollywood debut, War 2 is set to be a cinematic event. If these reports are accurate, it could easily be one of the biggest films of the year.

What’s Next for Salman Khan? Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 in 2023. He is currently working on Sikandar, scheduled for a 2025 release, with fans eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen.