Taylor Swift throws private birthday dinner for Travis Kelce, joined by friends and family

Taylor Swift may have missed out on her beau Travis Kelce’s official 35th birthday celebration on Saturday, but she celebrated in style the following day. According to reports by Page Six, Swift organized a private dinner for Kelce on Sunday (6), creating an intimate gathering that included her father, Scott Swift, Kelce’s family, and some of their close friends.

The dinner was reportedly held at Noka, a well-known sushi restaurant that is typically closed on Sundays, except for private events. The celebration was a cozy affair, made even more special by the presence of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

A source revealed to Page Six that the gathering was arranged early in the evening since Kelce had to prepare for the Chiefs’ game against the New Orleans Saints the next day. Noka, famous for its luxurious sushi rolls and entrees like miso cod and dry-aged duck, provided an exclusive setting for the birthday dinner. The restaurant’s decision to remain closed to the public on Sundays ensured the privacy of the event.

However, some rumors have surfaced suggesting that the dinner might not have taken place. According to a popular Instagram gossip account, DeuxMoi, there are claims that Swift wasn’t even in town before Monday (7) , leading some to believe that reports of the dinner might be fabricated.

The same source indicated that Swift and Kelce were spotted dining at Noka last month, during a time when the restaurant was reportedly closed for maintenance. This fueled further speculation, although nothing has been confirmed.

The weekend was still eventful for Kelce, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday with his brother Jason Kelce, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes at a comedy show by Zac Townsend at the Midland Theater in Kansas City. Although Swift couldn’t make it to that event, Kelce was joined by family and close friends for a fun night out.

As for Kelce’s birthday wish? He kept it simple and on-brand, telling the media, “I’ll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those.”

Despite missing the birthday celebration on Saturday, Swift made up for it when she reunited with Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday (7). She attended the Chiefs’ game, accompanied by her father, Scott Swift, and Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée, Chariah Gordo. After the game, Swift and Kelce were seen cozying up at a private after-party, where they celebrated the victory together.

It was noted that Swift had missed the previous Chiefs games, as she was busy with rehearsals for the next leg of her Eras tour, which is set to resume in Miami. Nevertheless, her appearance at Arrowhead and the private birthday celebration for Kelce on Sunday shows the singer’s dedication to spending quality time with her NFL star boyfriend whenever possible.

The couple’s growing romance has continued to make headlines, with Swift’s presence at Kelce’s games becoming a regular occurrence when her schedule allows it. Fans of both Swift and Kelce are keeping a close eye on the blossoming relationship, eagerly waiting for more public appearances from the high-profile duo.