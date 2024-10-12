Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday message for Amitabh Bachchan amidst divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Rumors surrounding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s possible divorce have been swirling for some time. However, Aishwarya took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt birthday post for her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, quelling speculation of any family rift. The post featured a throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya, capturing a sweet moment between the legendary actor and his granddaughter.

In the image, Amitabh is seen smiling warmly while dressed in a white hoodie, holding a young Aaradhya, who looks adorable in a floral dress, cuddled up close to her grandfather. Aishwarya captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji God Bless always,” showcasing her love and admiration for her father-in-law.

The post was met with excitement from fans, who were thrilled to see Aishwarya sharing such a personal moment. One fan commented, “Finally, you posted something after long,” while another wrote, “I hope Abhishek and Aish never get separated, god bless.”

Speculation about the couple’s marriage has been widespread, especially after Abhishek liked a social media post referencing “Silver Splitters” – a term used to describe couples who seek divorce later in life. This minor action ignited rumors of a potential split. Adding to the speculation was Aishwarya’s attendance at the IIFA 2024 event with Aaradhya, where Abhishek’s absence was noticeable.

Despite the rumors, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has addressed their marriage status publicly. However, Aishwarya’s latest post serves as a reassuring gesture, reaffirming her close ties with the Bachchan family.