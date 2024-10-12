14.8 C
Mallika Sherawat reveals her experiences meeting Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris on BeerBiceps podcast
Entertainment

Mallika Sherawat reveals her experiences meeting Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris on BeerBiceps podcast

By: vibhuti

Date:

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 10: Mallika Sherawat attends the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 10, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)

In a recent podcast episode with Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, Mallika Sherawat delved into a candid conversation about her career, personal life, and memorable encounters with world-famous personalities like Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris.

During the podcast, Sherawat shared her experience meeting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which took place at a party he hosted in Washington, DC. When asked by BeerBiceps, “Aap Jeff Bezos ke ghar gaye? (You visited Jeff Bezos’ house?),” Sherawat confirmed, “Ji, Washington DC may (Yes, in Washington DC).”

When further questioned about her impression of Bezos, BeerBiceps asked, “Jeff Bezos Kaise hai? (How is Jeff Bezos?)” Sherawat described him as being “Focused. Laser sharp focus.” She also revealed that despite his intense work ethic, “On weekends, no work. Only relax, spend time with the family,” adding, “My interaction with him was at a party where he had invited me. So it was wonderful.”

Mallika Sherawat also opened up about how surreal it felt for her, a “girl from Haryana,” to meet someone like Bezos. She further reminisced about meeting Kamala Harris nearly a decade ago. Sherawat expressed her amazement at how the person she met back then could now be the future president of the United States.

Throughout the podcast, Sherawat touched upon various other topics, including “the reality of Bollywood,” the “changing perceptions of women in the film industry,” her single life, and the differences between Indian and Western cultures.




