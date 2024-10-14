11.1 C
Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday glam up the Lakme Fashion Show in New Delhi

By: vibhuti

New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday walks the ramp during the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_14_2024_000026A)

The Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in New Delhi was a dazzling display of haute couture. Bollywood’s finest took center stage as they walked the ramp, adding glitz and glamour to the event. The capital city hosted India’s top designers and celebrities, making it a night to remember for fashion enthusiasts.

Sushmita Sen

sushmita sen lakme
Actor Sushmita Sen walks the ramp for fashion designer Rashi Kapoor during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo)

The iconic Sushmita Sen stole the show with her powerful presence, captivating the audience with her elegant walk. Dressed in a regal ensemble, she brought a perfect blend of strength and grace to the ramp. Her look was a tribute to timeless beauty, with intricate embroidery and bold accessories that left a lasting impression on everyone.

Shilpa Shetty

shilpa shetty lakme
Actor Shilpa Shetty walks the ramp for fashion designer Megha Bansal during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo).

Shilpa Shetty, known for her impeccable style and fitness, brought her signature flair to the event. Dressed in a fusion sari that merged traditional elements with modern cuts, Shilpa looked stunning, showing off her toned figure and proving once again why she is a fashion icon.

Karisma Kapoor

karishma kapoor lakme
Actor Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp for fashion designer Urmil during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo).

Karishma Kapoor, representing classic Bollywood elegance, walked the ramp in a sophisticated outfit that paid homage to vintage glam. Her look, a combination of subtle tones and timeless design, highlighted her effortless style, bringing an air of nostalgia with a modern twist.

Shraddha Kapoor

shraddha kapoor lakme
Actor Shraddha Kapoor walks the ramp for fashion designer Kalki during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo).

Among the younger generation, Shraddha Kapoor impressed with her chic and youthful style. Sporting a playful yet elegant outfit, Shraddha embodied the spirit of contemporary fashion with her fresh, minimalistic look. Her charm and grace on the ramp added a refreshing vibe to the show.

Ananya Panday

ananya panday lakme show
Actor Ananya Panday walks the ramp during the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo credit: PTI Photo)

Ananya Panday, a fashion darling known for her love for experimental styles, brought an element of fun with her bold and edgy outfit. She embraced the Y2K trend yet again, wearing a playful and vibrant ensemble that combined quirky prints and textures, making her stand out as one of the most fashion-forward stars of the night.

Sharvari

sharvari lakme
Actor Sharvari Wagh walks the ramp for fashion designers Pankaj & Nidhi during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo)

Sharvari, the rising star, turned heads in a stunning outfit that was both glamorous and sophisticated. Her effortless confidence on the runway and her impeccable style have quickly made her a favorite in the fashion circuit.

Sobhita Dhulipala

sobhita dhulipala lakme
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala walks the ramp for fashion designer Punit Balana during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo).

The mesmerizing Sobhita Dhulipala graced the runway with her distinct elegance. Wearing a contemporary take on traditional Indian attire, Sobhita’s ensemble highlighted her ability to pull off both avant-garde and classic looks with equal ease.

Aditi Rao Hydari

aditi rao hydari lakme
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari walks the ramp for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo)

Aditi Rao Hydari, a regular at fashion events, brought a regal charm to the runway, dressed in a soft, flowy outfit that reflected her delicate yet powerful presence. Her classic beauty and poised walk made her a showstopper, drawing applause from all corners.

Dia Mirza

dia mirza lakme
Actor Dia Mirza walks the ramp for fashion designer Samant Chauhan during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo)

Dia Mirza, an advocate for sustainable fashion, walked the ramp in an eco-friendly, nature-inspired ensemble. Known for her commitment to environmental causes, Dia’s outfit was not only stylish but also carried a message of responsible fashion.

Diana Penty

diana penty lakme
Actor Diana Penty walks the ramp for fashion designer Romaa during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo)

Diana Penty dazzled in a glamorous outfit that exuded sophistication and style. Her tall frame and natural grace were the perfect canvas for the designer’s intricate work, making her one of the most memorable stars of the night.

Soha Ali Khan

soha ali khan lakme
Actor Soha Ali Khan walks the ramp for fashion designer Simmi Saboo during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo)

The Pataudi princess, Soha Ali Khan, who usually keeps a low profile in fashion circles, made a rare appearance on the runway. Her understated elegance and refined style resonated with those who appreciate minimalist fashion, and her look was a refreshing contrast to the more flamboyant ensembles of the evening.

Tara Sutaria

tara sutaria lakme
Actor Tara Sutaria walks the ramp for fashion designers Varsha & Ritu during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. (Photo credit: PTI Photo).

Finally, the ever-gorgeous Tara Sutaria brought an element of youthful glamour to the show. Dressed in a shimmering outfit with intricate detailing, Tara’s appearance was one of the highlights of the night, with her look perfectly blending modern trends with old-school Bollywood glam.

Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was a celebration of style, glamour, and the best of Indian fashion, with Bollywood’s leading ladies lighting up the runway. Each celebrity brought their unique style to the event, making it an unforgettable evening that showcased the diversity and innovation of Indian fashion.

vibhuti
vibhuti

