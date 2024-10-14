Ananya Panday reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan used to ‘threaten’ to leak her childhood vlogs

Ananya Panday, currently promoting her cyber thriller CTRL, shared a nostalgic and amusing revelation during an interview about her childhood passion for vlogging. The actress opened up about her close bond with the Khan family, particularly with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, whom she spent much of her childhood with.

Amid fond memories, Ananya mentioned how Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, would humorously threaten to leak her private vlogs if she and the girls didn’t do his tasks.

Ananya described how she enjoyed vlogging her day-to-day activities, even though she never uploaded them online. “I used to record what I do in a day and what I eat in a day, but not post it anywhere. I have it!” Ananya recalled how she, Suhana, and Shanaya used Apple’s newly released PhotoBooth to record fun content.

Aryan, who knew about these recordings, would teasingly threaten the girls, saying he would leak their videos if they didn’t comply with his requests.

Laughing about it, Ananya added, “Aryan used to threaten us that he would leak those videos if we didn’t do work for him.” The playful dynamic within the group of childhood friends brought light-hearted fun to the conversation.

The actress also shared her passion for beauty content, revealing, “We used to do makeup videos, and still when I’m getting ready, I sometimes talk in the mirror. It’s a little weird.”

Ananya’s lighthearted confession sparked memories of her earlier revelation on Koffee With Karan 7, where she admitted to having a childhood crush on Aryan Khan, humorously asking Karan Johar to find out why it didn’t develop further.

The anecdote offers a peek into the fun and close-knit relationship Ananya shares with the Khan and Kapoor families.