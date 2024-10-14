Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship, sparks wedding rumors amid success of ‘Stree 2’

Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed that she is in a relationship, but has chosen not to reveal her partner’s identity. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she expressed how much she enjoys spending time with her partner.

“I really love spending time with my partner and doing things like watching movies, going for dinner, or traveling. Even when we’re just together, it makes me happy,” she said. Shraddha added, “Whether it’s my friends or family, not meeting them affects my mood, and the same goes for my relationship.”

Rumors suggest that Shraddha is dating screenplay writer Rahul Mody, though neither of them has confirmed it publicly. The couple was seen attending multiple events together, including a wedding earlier this year, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Shraddha’s recent film, Stree 2, became the highest-grossing movie of the year, surpassing even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. This success has led to speculation about her wedding plans. When asked about it, Shraddha maintained, “It’s not about believing in marriage; it’s about being with the right person. If marriage happens, great, but if not, that’s perfectly fine too.”

During the trailer launch of Stree 2, Shraddha humorously responded to questions about marriage, saying, “Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi” (She is Stree; she will become a bride when she feels like it), which delighted the audience.

Although Shraddha and Rahul have been spotted together several times, sources close to the couple say they prefer to keep their relationship private and are not planning to make any official announcement soon.