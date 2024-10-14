11.1 C
New York
Monday, October 14, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShraddha Kapoor confirms relationship, sparks wedding rumors amid success of 'Stree 2'
EntertainmentTrending

Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship, sparks wedding rumors amid success of ‘Stree 2’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Rumors suggest that Shraddha is dating screenplay writer Rahul Mody, though neither of them has confirmed it publicly. (Photo credit: pinkvilla)

Related stories

Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed that she is in a relationship, but has chosen not to reveal her partner’s identity. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she expressed how much she enjoys spending time with her partner.

“I really love spending time with my partner and doing things like watching movies, going for dinner, or traveling. Even when we’re just together, it makes me happy,” she said. Shraddha added, “Whether it’s my friends or family, not meeting them affects my mood, and the same goes for my relationship.”

Rumors suggest that Shraddha is dating screenplay writer Rahul Mody, though neither of them has confirmed it publicly. The couple was seen attending multiple events together, including a wedding earlier this year, fueling speculation about their relationship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia)

Shraddha’s recent film, Stree 2, became the highest-grossing movie of the year, surpassing even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. This success has led to speculation about her wedding plans. When asked about it, Shraddha maintained, “It’s not about believing in marriage; it’s about being with the right person. If marriage happens, great, but if not, that’s perfectly fine too.”

During the trailer launch of Stree 2, Shraddha humorously responded to questions about marriage, saying, “Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi” (She is Stree; she will become a bride when she feels like it), which delighted the audience.

- Advertisement -

Although Shraddha and Rahul have been spotted together several times, sources close to the couple say they prefer to keep their relationship private and are not planning to make any official announcement soon.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ananya Panday reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan used to ‘threaten’ to leak her childhood vlogs
Next article
Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day? States and cities debate which to celebrate

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Telugu actor Nara Rohith gets engaged to co-star Siree Leela in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad

Entertainment 0
In a star-studded event held on October 13, actor...

Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day? States and cities debate which to celebrate

Trending 0
The second Monday of October is marked by two...

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson win 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics

News 0
Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, both of the Massachusetts Institute...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc