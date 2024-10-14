Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day? States and cities debate which to celebrate

The second Monday of October is marked by two holidays in the United States: Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. These holidays share the same date, but they carry very different meanings and have become a point of debate in recent years.

While Columbus Day is still recognized as a federal holiday, many states and cities have started embracing Indigenous Peoples Day as a way to honor Native American history and culture, rather than celebrating the European explorers who have traditionally been the focus.

In 2022, President Joe Biden proclaimed for Indigenous Peoples Day, but Columbus Day continues to be celebrated as a public holiday in many places. According to research by Pew in 2023, 16 states still observe the day as Columbus Day. However, a growing number of states, cities, and towns are shifting their focus toward Indigenous Peoples Day, reflecting an evolving understanding of the holiday’s significance.

Is this moron trying to lose the election… people are DONE with being lectured about how horrible America is. I challenge whoever thinks this to find a better nation on this planet… AND PLEASE MOVE THERE!!#MondayMotivation#MondayVibes #ColumbusDay2024 https://t.co/3q5h387eKd — Millennial Conservative ™️ (@Milennial_con) October 14, 2024

Columbus Day was first made a federal holiday in 1937 after lobbying by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization. It was intended to honor Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer credited with discovering the Americas in 1492. However, Columbus didn’t really “discover” America, as Native American tribes had been living on the continent for centuries, and even earlier explorers like Leif Eriksson had arrived long before Columbus.

The legacy of Columbus has become controversial in recent years. Critics point to the violent actions Columbus and his men took against the indigenous populations they encountered.

- Advertisement -

Historical records show that Columbus and his crew committed numerous atrocities, including cutting off the hands of natives in Haiti and the Dominican Republic for failing to provide gold. Columbus also used brutal methods to punish minor offenses, such as cutting off noses and ears, and is said to have hunted natives for sport.

These acts of violence and exploitation have led many to question the celebration of Columbus Day. Advocates for Indigenous Peoples Day argue that the holiday should honor the native populations that suffered under colonization, rather than the man who played a major role in their devastation.

As of today, about 29 states and Washington D.C. do not celebrate Columbus Day. More than 200 cities across the country have either renamed the holiday or replaced it with Indigenous Peoples Day. Some states acknowledge Indigenous Peoples Day through proclamations, while others treat it as an official holiday alongside or in place of Columbus Day.

The shift toward Indigenous Peoples Day marks a growing recognition of the impact European colonization had on Native Americans. While Columbus Day was originally established to celebrate Italian-American heritage, many people now believe that the holiday glorifies the exploitation of native peoples and their lands.

The debate over how to recognize the second Monday of October is ongoing, with more states and cities reconsidering how to frame the day. As both holidays are now upon us, it is clear that Columbus Day is no longer just a celebration of one explorer, but a day that forces Americans to reflect on their history and the legacy of colonization.