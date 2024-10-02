Ananya Panday reacts to comparisons with Alia Bhatt, says ‘It’s a huge compliment’ | Watch video

Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her next film CTRL, recently spoke about being compared to Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Filmygyan, Ananya shared her thoughts on fans calling her “the next Alia Bhatt.” While flattered by the comparison, Ananya believes she still has a long way to go to match Alia’s success.

Panday, who has always admired Alia Bhatt, said, “I think Alia is too good. It’s a huge compliment that people think that, but I think I can’t touch what Alia has done, ever.” Ananya expressed her admiration for Alia but humbly acknowledged that she doesn’t feel ready to be compared to her just yet.

Panday’s appreciation for Alia Bhatt is no secret. Alia even made a special appearance in Ananya’s debut film Student of the Year 2 in 2019, where she performed alongside Tiger Shroff in The Hook Up Song. Ananya recalled that moment fondly during the interview. Alia, on the other hand, made her debut with Student of the Year back in 2012 and has since risen to become one of Bollywood’s top actresses.

Panday is currently busy promoting her latest project CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which will release on Netflix on October 4. The film is a cyber thriller, with Ananya playing the character Nella, alongside Vihaan Samat, who portrays her romantic partner, Joe.

The movie explores the couple’s life as internet content creators, and how their online fame impacts their relationship. CTRL is written by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath.

While CTRL is set for an OTT release, Ananya’s film will compete with Alia Bhatt’s upcoming theatrical release Jigra, which is scheduled to release just a week after CTRL. Both movies have created a buzz, with fans eager to see these talented actors in action.

Panday was last seen in the comedy-drama series Call Me Bae, which was released on OTT. The show tackled themes of privilege, empowerment, and the role of social media in modern life. It featured a talented ensemble cast, including Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, completed a decade in the film industry in 2022. She has continued to rise in popularity and success, with her powerful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi earning her the National Award for Best Actress last year. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of her next film, Jigra.

Panday’s response to being called the next Alia Bhatt shows her humility and respect for the veteran actress. While she considers it a big compliment, Ananya acknowledges that she still has a lot to achieve in her career. With the release of CTRL just around the corner, fans are excited to see what Panday brings to the table, as she continues to carve her own path in the film industry.