Salman Khan to do a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ releasing on Christmas day

Bollywood fans are in for a special treat this Christmas as Salman Khan is all set to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan’s highly anticipated action drama Baby John. The film, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Priya Atlee, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani, will hit theaters on December 25.

News of Salman Khan’s role was confirmed by renowned trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, who took to Instagram to share an exciting glimpse of the film and its star-studded cast.

Adarsh’s Instagram post featured a close-up of Varun Dhawan’s character in the movie and a detailed note about Salman Khan’s cameo. “SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO THIS WEEKEND… Was keen to watch Varun Dhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar, and the over 5-minute glimpse of Baby John that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING. After all, who can doubt Atlee’s sharp skills after Jawan?” Adarsh wrote, further confirming that Salman Khan would begin filming for his cameo in the upcoming weekend.

Adarsh also praised the team behind Baby John, stating that the producers, along with the director, have a potential blockbuster on their hands. The excitement surrounding the movie is palpable, especially among Salman Khan’s massive fan base, who are eager to see the superstar in another exciting role, even if it’s a cameo.

Varun Dhawan, who leads the film, is set to showcase an intense, action-packed avatar in Baby John. In a poster released earlier in June, Varun can be seen with long hair, donning a fierce expression as he faces off against a group of adversaries armed with weapons. The image sent waves of excitement across social media, with actors like Fukrey’s Varun Sharma dropping fire emojis and actor Saqib Saleem praising the look by commenting, “Looking nice honey (fire emoji).”

In addition to Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan, Baby John boasts an ensemble cast, including veteran actors like Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Rajpal Yadav. This wide range of talent adds to the buzz, making Baby John one of the most anticipated films of the year.

As for Salman Khan’s role, while details remain under wraps, Adarsh described the appearance as a “sparkling cameo.” Given Salman’s popularity, his involvement in any film is sure to draw massive attention, and with his cameo in Baby John, fans are anticipating a memorable performance.

In addition to Baby John, Varun Dhawan is also busy with other projects, including the much-awaited Indian version of Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy action television series directed by Raj and DK. In Citadel, Varun shares the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time, adding another exciting collaboration to his growing list of projects.

With Baby John scheduled for a Christmas release, the film promises to be an action-packed spectacle that will light up the holiday season for Bollywood fans. And with Salman Khan joining the cast for a cameo, expectations are soaring even higher.