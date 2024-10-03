Payal Kapadia makes TIME100 Next 2024 list after historic Cannes win with ‘All We Imagine As Light’

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has made it to the prestigious TIME100 Next 2024 list, which recognizes influential people from around the world. Kapadia earned this honor after her film All We Imagine As Light won the Cannes Grand Prix, making it the first Indian film in 30 years to be in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. This recognition came shortly after her film was released in theaters across France.

In a note written for TIME magazine, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana praised Payal Kapadia for her remarkable talent and ability to showcase deep human emotions through her films.

Khurrana wrote, “Payal Kapadia is nothing short of a trailblazer. Her 2024 film, All We Imagine As Light, made history this year as the first from India to win the Cannes Grand Prix. The movie is a master class of emotions—deeply reflective, philosophical, and meditative in its approach. There is a powerful believability to how she portrays the human experience onscreen. Her authenticity and her lens on reality are part of what makes her work so rare.”

He continued, “I’m proud to be living in an era where I could witness a talent like Payal showing the world that Indian stories resonate universally, transcending geographies and languages. Her win will inspire other filmmakers and artists to follow in her footsteps and think big. India is a young country of more than 1.4 billion people. We have 1.4 billion stories to tell, and Payal has boldly, loudly, and brilliantly told everyone to pursue their dreams. It would be an honour to work with her, and to engage with her mind.”

All We Imagine As Light is a Malayalam-Hindi film that tells the story of two nurses from Kerala, Prabha (played by Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), who live in Mumbai. The film dives deep into their personal lives, showing the struggles and experiences they face while working in a big city. This project is an official Indo-French co-production, created by Chalk and Cheese Films in India and Petit Chaos in France. The film’s Malayalam title is Prabhayay Ninachathellam.

The film premiered in select theaters in Kerala on September 21, with its release handled by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The film is expected to reach more audiences as it will soon be released in major cities across India. Spirit Media is also in charge of its wider distribution. Apart from Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, the movie features Chhaya Kadam in a supporting role.

The recognition of Kapadia’s work on the TIME100 Next list highlights her significant contributions to cinema. Her success at Cannes has brought Indian stories to the forefront of global cinema, inspiring future filmmakers. Through All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia has not only made history but also proven that Indian stories can reach audiences worldwide, regardless of language or culture.

As Ayushmann Khurrana rightly said, Kapadia’s win has paved the way for other filmmakers to think bigger, dream bigger, and tell their stories with confidence.