India snubs Cannes-winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’ for Oscars, but can it still compete?

In a surprising move, India has overlooked Payal Kapadia’s critically acclaimed All We Imagine as Light as its submission for the 2025 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Despite being the first Indian film to compete at Cannes in three decades and winning the prestigious Grand Prix, Kapadia’s lyrical and visually stunning film was not chosen by the Film Federation of India (FFI).

Instead, the committee opted for Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, a box-office hit that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and is now streaming on Netflix.

India’s track record with Oscar selections has been contentious, with many feeling that the FFI often overlooks artistic and internationally praised films. The country hasn’t secured a nomination in this category since Lagaan in 2002, despite strong contenders like The Lunchbox and RRR, the latter of which went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The decision to pass over All We Imagine as Light, especially after its historic win at Cannes, has left many questioning the selection process.

All We Imagine as Light follows the lives of two nurses from Mali living in Mumbai. Its poetic storytelling and hauntingly beautiful visuals earned it widespread acclaim on the festival circuit, where it also made France’s shortlist for its Oscar submission before the country ultimately selected Emilia Pérez, another Cannes prize-winner.

The film’s Grand Prix victory marked a major achievement for Indian cinema, and Kapadia’s work was hailed as a significant artistic accomplishment, making the Oscar snub all the more surprising.

Laapataa Ladies, by contrast, is a more commercial film backed by powerful industry figures like Aamir Khan, the star and producer of Lagaan, and Jio Studios, one of India’s biggest distributors. While Laapataa Ladies has been successful at the box office and received a warm reception at TIFF, it hasn’t reached the same level of critical acclaim on the global stage as Kapadia’s film.

However, there is still hope for All We Imagine as Light in other Oscar categories. Much like Drive My Car in 2021, which was submitted by Japan for Best International Feature but also competed for Best Picture, there is a possibility that Sideshow/Janus Films could submit Kapadia’s film for categories beyond the international feature.

While the film is largely driven by its visual and atmospheric storytelling, making it a less likely contender for screenplay awards, Kapadia could still be in the running for a Best Director nomination.

She stands out as one of the few female directors with a strong chance this year, though the competition is fierce, with notable contenders like Denis Villeneuve and Jacques Audiard in the mix.

With a stellar 93 score on Metacritic and widespread acclaim, All We Imagine as Light could still make an impact during awards season. However, the film will need strong support from critics and industry insiders to overcome the obstacles posed by India’s Oscar snub and find its place on the Academy Awards stage.