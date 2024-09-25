Coldplay fans flood social media with memes as portal crashes ahead of Mumbai concert ticket sale

The anticipation for Coldplay’s upcoming Mumbai concert turned into chaos on September 22 when the BookMyShow website crashed moments before the tickets were set to go live. Fans, eagerly waiting to snag seats for the band’s first India performance in nine years, were left frustrated as they encountered technical issues on the site.

However, rather than wallowing in disappointment, social media users took to the internet with humor, flooding platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with memes.

Coldplay, one of the world’s biggest rock bands, is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19 at the DY Patil Stadium. As excitement for the event reached a fever pitch, thousands of fans logged on to BookMyShow at noon IST, only to find that the website had crashed almost immediately. Tickets finally went live at 12:18 pm, but by then, the chaos had already set in.

Fans, unable to purchase tickets, turned to social media to express their frustration with a healthy dose of humor. One user cleverly referenced Coldplay’s famous song Fix You, writing, “Coldplay wrote a song for BookMyShow: ‘When you try your best, but you don’t succeed. When you get what you want, but not what you need.’” Another user took a jab at the website’s technical failure, quipping, “BookMyShow logged out everyone at noon,” capturing the shared experience of fans who were left in a lurch.

Brands also joined the meme fest, seizing the opportunity to engage with Coldplay fans. Dominos India shared a meme aimed at “soothing the pain” of disappointed fans, while Swiggy Food chimed in with their own playful post. The witty banter extended beyond fans to include these brands, as everyone seemed to embrace the humorous side of the technical meltdown.

One user referenced the viral “Gopi Bahu” meme from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, showing Gopi washing her husband’s laptop like a plate, jokingly comparing it to the chief engineer at BookMyShow trying to fix the website. Another fan shared a WhatsApp conversation where a friend humorously responded to the question about their queue number, saying, “Same as my IIT rank,” adding to the lighthearted frustration.

Despite the technical difficulties, tickets sold out within minutes after the sale finally went live. Fans who missed out on tickets for the January 18 and 19 shows are still holding onto hope, as tickets for a third show on January 21 may become available. BookMyShow allowed fans to purchase up to eight tickets per transaction, with prices starting at Rs 2,500 and going as high as Rs 12,500. The overwhelming demand for tickets only added to the frenzy, and the website crash further fueled the online meme storm.

While many were left heartbroken by their inability to secure tickets, the Coldplay ticket saga ultimately became a moment of shared humor and camaraderie among fans. The internet proved, once again, that in the face of disappointment, memes and jokes offer a way to laugh through the tears.