19.3 C
New York
Friday, September 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingThailand's viral baby hippo 'Moo Deng' draws massive crowds to Khao Kheow...
Trending

Thailand’s viral baby hippo ‘Moo Deng’ draws massive crowds to Khao Kheow zoo | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Date:

Moo Deng, a two-month-old female pygmy hippo who has recently become a viral internet sensation, is showered by a zookeeper at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Features

Dagshai: This haunted town in the Himalayas of India has a very spooky tale to tell

For centuries, ghost stories, myths, and legends have filled...
Trending

Indian YouTuber Beerbiceps’s channels hacked, renamed “Tesla” by cyberattackers

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his YouTube channel Beer...
News

Missouri executes Marcellus Williams amid doubts over guilt and racial bias in trial

A 55-year-old Missouri man named Marcellus Williams was executed...
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for divorce...
Entertainment

Coldplay fans flood social media with memes as portal crashes ahead of Mumbai concert ticket sale

The anticipation for Coldplay's upcoming Mumbai concert turned into...

Thailand’s latest internet celebrity, baby hippo “Moo Deng“, is challenging her keepers with the unexpectedly big crowds she is drawing to her zoo, two hours south of the capital Bangkok.

Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncing pig” in Thai, has millions of fans on social media following her clumsily charming adventures, including trying to nibble her handler despite still lacking teeth.

“Normally on weekdays and in the rainy season – which is a low season – we’d be getting around 800 visitors each day,” said Narungwit Chodchoy, director of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.

But the zoo is now getting 3,000 to 4,000 people on weekdays, and welcomed 20,000 visitors over the weekend, he said – most of them lining up to see Moo Deng.

- Advertisement -
thai hippo
TOPSHOT – Moo Deng, a two-month-old female pygmy hippo who has recently become a viral internet sensation, rests at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Moo Deng fever means we will have organise better so all visitors can see her,” Narungwit said.

On Monday morning, the pink-cheeked hippo, whose siblings are called Pork Stew and Sweet Pork, was sitting happily in a bowl of vegetables and other snacks.

moo deng thai hippo
Moo Deng, a two-month-old female pygmy hippo who has recently become a viral internet sensation, follows her mother Jona, 25, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I left home in Bangkok from 6:30 this morning just to come and see Moo Deng,” said 45-year-old Ekaphak Mahasawad. “I’m only here to see her.”

Moo Deng‘s grandmother, Malee, recently celebrated her 59th birthday as Thailand’s oldest hippo.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Coldplay fans flood social media with memes as portal crashes ahead of Mumbai concert ticket sale
Next article
Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ biopic set to premiere at San Sebastian Film Festival

Entertainment 0
Johnny Depp's highly anticipated second directorial project, Modi —...

‘I can’t be offended by what they say,’ Navya Naveli Nanda responds to trolls after IIM-Ahmedabad admission

Entertainment 0
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh...

Golfer Sahith Theegala becomes first Indian American in Presidents Cup, joins forces with Morikawa against Internationals

Sports 0
Sahith Theegala is set to make history as the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc