Entertainment

Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ chosen as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025

By: vibhuti

(Photo credit: @raodyness)

Related stories

Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the decision on Monday (23), following a unanimous vote by a 13-member committee led by Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua.

The film, a satirical take on patriarchy set in rural India, was picked from 29 contenders, including Animal, Aattam, and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light.

 

Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan and Rao, tells the story of two brides who are accidentally swapped during a train journey in 2001. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav, with supporting roles by Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. Released in March 2024, the film received widespread acclaim for its heartwarming narrative and social commentary.

 

Rao had previously expressed her hopes for the film’s Oscar submission but emphasized that audience appreciation remains the highest accolade.

vibhuti
vibhuti

