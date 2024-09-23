17.1 C
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious take on struggles of feeding her newborn daughter | Watch video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their baby girl’s arrival on September 8, 2024, with a heartwarming photo on social media. (Photo credit: Getty images)

Deepika Padukone recently gave fans a glimpse into her life as a new mom by sharing a humorous video on Instagram. The clip highlights the common challenges mothers face when feeding their babies, such as newborns shaking their heads and getting distracted.

Deepika Padukone
Screenshot of Deepika Padukone’s story showing the new mother’s struggle. (Photo credit: @deepikapadukone)

The video features a woman acting like a newborn, falling asleep while trying to eat, mimicking the adorable but frustrating behaviors of infants.

Deepika’s playful post comes after she updated her Instagram bio to “Feed, burp, sleep, repeat,” reflecting the changes in her routine after welcoming her daughter.

She and Ranveer Singh announced their baby girl’s arrival on September 8, 2024, with a heartwarming photo on social media. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, first met while working on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD and is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

