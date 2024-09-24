Alia Bhatt Makes dazzling debut at Paris Fashion Week, walks with Andie MacDowell at star-studded L’Oreal show

Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, representing L’Oreal Paris with grace and confidence. The Bollywood star captivated the audience in a metallic silver bustier paired with a sleek black off-shoulder jumpsuit, designed by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Alia’s glamorous look was complemented by a bold pink lip and a chic wet hair style, perfectly blending modern elegance with high fashion.

Sharing the ramp with US actress Andie MacDowell, who wore a white gown, the two created a memorable moment as they walked hand-in-hand.

The show, titled “Walk Your Worth,” was part of the Paris Fashion Week Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, held at the iconic Palais Garnier opera house.

Alia, the newly appointed brand ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, expressed her excitement about the event, calling it a special first. She also sent a sweet message to her fans via video, showering them with air kisses and gratitude. Fans responded with admiration, leaving heartfelt comments on her social media posts, with one writing, “Our starrrr❤️❤️❤️,” while others praised her outfit and confidence.

Alia’s participation in the prestigious show marks a significant moment in her international career, as she walked alongside global stars like Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kendall Jenner.