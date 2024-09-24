19.3 C
New York
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt Makes dazzling debut at Paris Fashion Week, walks with Andie...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Makes dazzling debut at Paris Fashion Week, walks with Andie MacDowell at star-studded L’Oreal show

By: vibhuti

Date:

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: Andie MacDowell and Alia Bhatt walk the runway during "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris)

Related stories

Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, representing L’Oreal Paris with grace and confidence. The Bollywood star captivated the audience in a metallic silver bustier paired with a sleek black off-shoulder jumpsuit, designed by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Alia’s glamorous look was complemented by a bold pink lip and a chic wet hair style, perfectly blending modern elegance with high fashion.

Sharing the ramp with US actress Andie MacDowell, who wore a white gown, the two created a memorable moment as they walked hand-in-hand.

paris fashion week
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 23: L’Oreal Ambassadors walk the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris)

The show, titled “Walk Your Worth,” was part of the Paris Fashion Week Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, held at the iconic Palais Garnier opera house.

Alia, the newly appointed brand ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, expressed her excitement about the event, calling it a special first. She also sent a sweet message to her fans via video, showering them with air kisses and gratitude. Fans responded with admiration, leaving heartfelt comments on her social media posts, with one writing, “Our starrrr❤️❤️❤️,” while others praised her outfit and confidence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

- Advertisement -

Alia’s participation in the prestigious show marks a significant moment in her international career, as she walked alongside global stars like Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kendall Jenner.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious take on struggles of feeding her newborn daughter | Watch video
Next article
‘My mother was furious,’ Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman recalls smoking hash during iconic ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ shoot

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India snubs Cannes-winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’ for Oscars, but can it still compete?

Entertainment 0
In a surprising move, India has overlooked Payal Kapadia’s...

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to lead Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’

Entertainment 0
In a highly anticipated collaboration, Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie...

‘Thunderbolts’ trailer reveals two hidden Marvel easter eggs: Loki’s Scepter and Avengers Tower

Entertainment 0
The first trailer for Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel Phase...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc