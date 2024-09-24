‘My mother was furious,’ Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman recalls smoking hash during iconic ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ shoot

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a memorable anecdote from the shooting of the iconic song “Dum Maaro Dum” from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The actress revealed that during the shoot in Kathmandu, her co-star Dev Anand insisted on authenticity, leading her to partake in the offerings of the hippies featured in the sequence.

Zeenat, then still a teenager, shared that she took multiple pulls from a chillum filled with hashish, resulting in her being “high as a kite” by the end of the shoot.

She humorously recalled that the crew, realizing her state, decided to take her on a drive to a scenic spot in the mountains, where she slowly sobered up while admiring the Himalayas.

Zeenat also mentioned that her mother was furious when she learned of the incident and scolded the crew for allowing her daughter to partake in drugs, but Zeenat herself managed to escape her mother’s wrath. Reflecting on the experience, she remarked, “Well, what can I say, it was the 70s, and I was something of a flower child.”

The song Dum Maaro Dum became a cultural phenomenon in India during the 1970s, composed by RD Burman, written by Anand Bakshi, and sung by Asha Bhosle. Fans will next see Zeenat in the upcoming projects The Royals and Bun Tikki.