Indian rapper Hanumankind performs ‘Big Dawgs’ in New York, Modi hugs him and says ‘Jai Hanuman’ | Watch video

Rapper Hanumankind, also known as Sooraj Cherukat, had the honor of performing in front of thousands of spectators ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora in New York. The event, held at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, was a grand cultural celebration, and Hanumankind was among the select artists chosen to represent India’s vibrant music scene.

Sharing the stage with folk singer Aditya Gadhvi, renowned music composer DSP, and San Diego-based musical duo Kiran + Nivi, Hanumankind delivered a performance of his hit song “Big Dawgs,” which brought his unique blend of energy and artistry to the global audience.

The song, originally released in collaboration with Hyderabad-based producer Kalmi, has been a breakout track, propelling Hanumankind into the mainstream spotlight both in India and internationally.

Reflecting on the experience, Hanumankind, who hails from Malappuram, Kerala, described it as a pivotal moment in his career. “It’s surreal to be a part of this moment and perform for Prime Minister Modi. To share the stage with artists who I respect and admire, like DSP and Aditya Gadhvi, is something I will never forget,” he said.

After his performance, Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind was greeted by PM Modi with a handshake and a warm hug, as the Prime Minister praised his powerful set. Modi even chanted “Jai Hanuman” before embracing the artist, acknowledging his contribution to the event.

Known for his powerful stage presence, Hanumankind’s performance stood out in the event, which featured more than 382 artists showcasing India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

In videos circulating on social media, Hanumankind can be seen receiving a warm embrace from Prime Minister Modi, who personally greeted him and the other performers on stage before addressing over 13,000 Indian Americans in attendance. The prime minister’s gesture was a powerful recognition of the artist’s contribution to the evening’s celebration.

Hanumankind has rapidly gained recognition since the release of his debut EP Kalari in 2019, and his song “Big Dawgs” further solidified his place in India’s growing hip-hop scene. His journey, from his early days performing at festivals like NH7 Weekender to now performing at such a prestigious event, is a testament to his dedication and passion for music.

Born in Malappuram and raised partly in Houston, Hanumankind’s cross-cultural influences have shaped his unique style, blending Indian roots with global sounds. His performance at the New York event represents a significant milestone, not just for him personally, but for Indian hip-hop as a whole, highlighting the genre’s growing influence on the world stage.

In addition to his live performance, the event featured a variety of artists, including Grammy-nominated Chandrika Tandon, STAR Voice of India winner Aishwarya Majumdar, and Instagram sensation Ricky Pond. Together, they presented a showcase titled The Echoes of India – A Journey Through Art and Tradition, celebrating India’s rich and diverse cultural legacy.

For Hanumankind, this performance was about more than just music. It was an opportunity to represent his roots and showcase the evolution of Indian rap on a global platform. “Performing in front of such a large Indian American crowd and for the prime minister is a proud moment for me, and I hope this inspires more artists to embrace their roots while pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve,” Hanumankind shared.